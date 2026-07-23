LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 14:53 IST

HEPO’s booth at ACE Reflect 2026 in Jaipur, showcasing its range of smart hardware solutions for modern spaces.

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], July 22: ACE Reflect is one of the region’s leading B2B expos for architecture, building materials, and design, drawing over 300 brands and 250+ exhibitors. The event brought together architects, contractors, dealers, builders, and other key industry stakeholders from across the region. Hepo participated in the Jaipur edition to strengthen its presence among contractors, dealers, OEMs, and builders in Rajasthan and neighbouring markets. The brand used the platform to showcase its solutions and network with potential partners.

Hepo showcased its new range of Mortise Handles at ACE Reflect alongside its existing catalogue comprising Furniture Fittings which included Drawer Systems, Drawer Runners, Furniture Hinges, Bed Fittings and Door Hardware consisting of RIM Locks, Door Closer, Butt Hinges along with Bathroom Fittings and Connecting Fittings. The showcase reflected Hepo’s growing portfolio across functional hardware for both residential and commercial spaces. Visitors experienced live demonstrations of these products, giving them a closer look at their product range and performance.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Priya Ranjan, Director – Sales and Business Operations, Hepo said: “Jaipur represents a strategically important market for Hepo, and ACE Reflect offers an excellent platform to engage with the region’s architecture, design, and trade community. As we continue to expand our footprint, our focus is on delivering reliable, value-for-money hardware solutions backed by strong service and availability. Events like these help us strengthen customer relationships, grow our dealer network, and reinforce Hepo’s position as a leading brand in the value-for-money segment.”

For more information about Hepo and their extensive product catalogue, visit their website https://hepoindia.com/ or call their toll-free number 1800 209 2096.

About Hepo:

Hepo India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Hepo Investments NL B.V. Netherlands and is primarily in the business of manufacturing and marketing Furniture Fittings, Door Hardware and Screws & Fasteners. It has been operating in India since 2015 and within a few years of its operation, it has become one of the fastest growing brands in the Furniture Fittings category and a force to reckon with. Its brand proposition of “Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces” is re-defining the value for money proposition in the fittings industry, reinforcing its commitment to innovative, space-optimizing solutions for the modern consumer.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai’s Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

Faizan Ansari Returns from Umrah After a Week of Prayer and Reflection

‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Waterways Leisure Tourism Posts Rs 27 Crore Q1 Profit, Revenue Rises; What Do The Numbers Say?

LATEST NEWS

When Will SA20 2027 Begin? Check Full Fixtures As SunRisers Eastern Cape Set To Play Opener Against Pretoria Capitals

Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 10 Powerful Marvel Heroes Who Have Disappeared From The MCU

Waterways Leisure Tourism Posts Rs 27 Crore Q1 Profit, Revenue Rises; What Do The Numbers Say?

Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message

Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Sonu Nigam Refuses To Comment On NEET Protests, Viral Video Triggers Debate Online – WATCH

TECH Global University positions itself as the official online university of the NBA

What Is CKYC And Why Are Banks Asking You To Update It Now? Here’s All You Need To Know

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

QUICK LINKS