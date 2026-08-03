LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-03 15:25 IST

A grand Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer was held in the divine presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in Dallas, Texas, USA.

New Delhi [India], August 3: A historic and grand collective Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana was held under the divine guidance and leadership of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Founder of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, at the CUTEX Auditorium in Dallas, Texas, USA. The event was organized as part of the celebrations marking Swamiji’s 50 years of spiritual mission in the United States.

You Might Be Interested In

The magnificent spiritual gathering had the auspicious participation of devotees from 18 countries, thousands of students, and several eminent members of the local community. The students all together sang from memory all 700 verses of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, creating an ambiance of great devotion which was filled with great spiritual energy throughout the auditorium. The ultimate theme of the occasion was “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the timeless Indian ideal according to which the whole world is one family.

In his blessings, His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji conveyed the inspiring message: “God Bless India, God Bless America, and God Bless the World.” He emphasized that Indians living in the United States have a sacred responsibility to strengthen the relationship between India and America through spiritual values, cultural harmony, and mutual goodwill.

Swamiji also led a special “Prayer for World Peace” and stated that the Bhagavad Gita Parayana was dedicated to the peace and well-being of every family, the welfare of society, and the prosperity and peace of the entire world.

Swamiji thanked the United States for the opportunities given, the help received and the free environment in which spiritual and cultural activities thrive, and requested everyone to pray for a world which moves forward in peace, prosperity, liberty and co-operation of all.

Swamiji prayed for peace, selfless service, kind-heartedness and well-being of humanity through the inexhaustible teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and according to him when peace will reign in every heart and home, the way will be cleared for world peace.

The event concluded with Swamiji’s blessings and the sacred universal prayer:

“Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu”

May all beings in all the worlds be happy, healthy, and peaceful.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sam Altman Wants Parents To Use ChatGPT For Parenting; Faces Pushback From Internet

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Indian Shuttler Gagan Balyan Sets Sights on Top-100 BWF Ranking with Ambitious International Campaign

Premium24: A Closer Look at the Captcha-Practice, Exam-Prep and Referral Learning App Gaining Ground in India

ACE Software Posts Earnings Turnaround; Standalone Profit Before Tax Up 43% YoY

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Restricted in Pakistan? Reports of Website Block Fuel Press Freedom Concerns

Who Is Aditi Sharma? The Actress Who Filed Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband, Inlaws

What Is Suriya’s Secret To A Happy Marriage With Jyotika? Actor Shares Relationship Advice

Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions

Amit Thackeray Forgets His Speech in Front of Raj Thackeray at MNS Event; What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’

Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict

Commonwealth Games 2026: The Indian Army’s Massive Role in India’s Medal Haul — How Soldiers Won 16 Medals in Glasgow

Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

QUICK LINKS