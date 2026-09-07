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Home > BL News > Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 16:09 IST

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), September 7: TheHon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, inaugurated three newly constructed hostels—Subhas Chandra Bose Hostel, Homi Bhabha Hostel and Vidyasagar Hostel—at the Jais Campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) on Sunday.

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Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

The three hostels will significantly augment the Institute’s residential capacity and provide modern accommodation and improved residential facilities for students.

Upon his arrival at RGIPT, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister was received by Professor Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, DM, SP and other distinguished guests. He thereafter unveiled the inaugural plaques of the three hostels and reviewed the facilities provided for the students.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

Following the hostel inauguration, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister proceeded to the Institute’sauditorium, where the main ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Professor Harish Hirani, Director, and Professor M. S.Balathanigaimani, Registrar, RGIPT, welcomed him with a bouquet and presented him with a memento.

In his welcome address, Professor Harish Hirani highlighted RGIPT’s academic progress, major achievements, student-welfare initiatives and infrastructural development. He stated that the commissioning of the three new hostels would significantly enhance the Institute’s residential capacity and provide students with modern, safe and comfortable accommodation, thereby creating a more conducive environment for learning and overall development.

The three hostels comprise:

· Subhas Chandra Bose Hostel — 304 students

· Vidyasagar Hostel — 350 students

· Homi Bhabha Hostel — 302 students

Together, the three hostels provide accommodation for 956 students.

Addressing the gathering, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister called upon students to contribute actively to education, innovation, research and nation-building. He appreciated RGIPT’s initiatives in technical education, research and student welfare and encouraged the Institute and its students to continue striving for excellence.

The Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of strengthening research and innovation in the country. He highlighted the need to reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil and accelerate the development and adoption of alternative and clean energy sources, which would contribute to both India’senergy security and environmental sustainability.

During the programme, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister also distributed cheques to selected beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Minister Shri Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, MLA Shri Suresh Pasi, Shri Shailendra Pratap Singh, District Panchayat President Shri Rakesh Agrahari and District President Shri Sudhanshu Shukla were among the distinguished guests present on the occasion.

Senior administrative officials, faculty members, officers, staff members and students of RGIPT also attended the ceremony.

The inauguration of the three hostels marks another significant step in RGIPT’s continuing efforts to strengthen its academic, residential and student-support infrastructure and to provide its students with a high-quality environment for education, research and professional development.

https://rgipt.ac.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT
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Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

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Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

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Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT
Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT
Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT
Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Inaugurates Three Newly Constructed Hostels at RGIPT

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