New Delhi [India], November 25: With Diwali festivities, wedding celebrations and the arrival of winter, maintaining healthy skin becomes an important part of seasonal self-care. Changing weather, long celebrations and late nights can make it difficult to maintain a consistent skincare routine. A balanced diet, adequate hydration and regular moisturising can help support skin health. Avocado, known for its healthy fats and essential nutrients, can be a useful addition to everyday meals during the festive and wedding season.

Avocados contain monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which contribute to their creamy texture and nutritional value. These fats support the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamins A, D, E and K, from other foods in the diet.

The fruit also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress. Vitamin C, another nutrient found in avocado, supports normal collagen formation, which is important for the structure and function of the skin.

While dietary fats do not directly hydrate the skin in the same way as topical moisturisers, consuming healthy fats as part of a balanced diet can support overall skin health. Adequate fluid intake and a skincare routine that includes moisturising remain important for maintaining skin hydration, particularly during the colder winter months.

Avocado can be incorporated into everyday meals in several ways. It can be added to breakfast toast, blended into smoothies, tossed into salads or used as a creamy spread in sandwiches and wraps. Its mild flavour makes it suitable for both Indian and international preparations.

The World Avocado Organisation highlights avocado as a versatile ingredient that can be included in a balanced diet. From Diwali gatherings and wedding festivities to winter celebrations, adding avocado to everyday meals offers a simple way to enjoy its nutritional benefits while maintaining a varied and balanced eating routine.

As the festive and wedding season brings opportunities to celebrate, avocado can be part of a holistic approach to skin health, alongside adequate hydration, balanced nutrition and a consistent skincare routine.

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