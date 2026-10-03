How Is an App Helping Universities Reduce Food Wastage?

The company’s AI-enabled dining management system helps educational institutions track meal consumption, manage inventory and minimise food wastage.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3: With food wastage emerging as an operational challenge for educational institutions, SpaceBasic, a campus management technology company, is helping universities address the issue through its digital dining and canteen management solutions. Its technology enables institutions to monitor meal consumption, manage food inventory and use AI to make data-driven decisions to reduce food wastage.

Food wastage in university hostels and cafeterias often results from a mismatch between the quantity of food prepared and actual student consumption. Traditional methods of estimating meal requirements can make it difficult for institutions to plan accurately, leading to excess food preparation and unnecessary costs.

SpaceBasic’s AI-enabled dining platform aims to address this challenge by digitising meal bookings, tracking cafeteria consumption and providing insights into food usage patterns. The platform allows students to pre-book meals, while administrators can use consumption data to plan food preparation, analyse food consumption trends and manage inventory more efficiently.

The platform includes features such as digital meal bookings, QR-based meal coupons, integrated payments, inventory tracking and AI-enabled analytics. By analysing meal bookings and consumption trends, institutions can better estimate food requirements, student foot traffic, optimise inventory and minimise overstocking.

SpaceBasic’s solution has already demonstrated measurable results at educational institutions. According to the company, Universities like REVA University, BML Munjal and others have reduced food wastage by up to 30% using its dining management system. In 2025, the platform has also facilitated over 40 million meal bookings and one million cafeteria scans, while helping save food worth more than ₹30 crore across its deployments, as reported on the company’s website.

Beyond reducing food wastage, the system also helps institutions simplify cafeteria operations. Digital bookings and contactless meal verification can reduce manual work and improve the overall dining experience for students and campus operation teams.

Speaking about the role of technology in campus food management, Madhavi Shankar, Co-founder and CEO of SpaceBasic, said, “Every meal wasted also wastes the water, energy and effort that went into preparing it. Universities serve thousands of meals a day, so better planning can create a significant impact. At SpaceBasic, we use meal bookings, consumption data and insights to help campus teams to better understand demand and prepare more accurately. Our ambition is to help universities anticipate what students need before the kitchen starts cooking, making campus dining smarter, more sustainable and easier for everyone.”

As educational institutions continue to expand their residential facilities, efficient food management is becoming an important part of campus operations. Digital platforms that provide better visibility into consumption and inventory can help institutions make more informed decisions while managing resources more responsibly.

Through its dining platform, SpaceBasic aims to support universities in improving food planning, streamlining cafeteria operations and reducing avoidable food wastage across campuses.