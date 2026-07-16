How Visionary CEO Ketan Dave is Steering Mr. Idli Toward an Historic IPO and Global Dominance

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 16: The Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) landscape is witnessing a monumental shift, and at the center of this revolution is Mr. Idli, a brand that has successfully transformed traditional South Indian culinary heritage into a high-growth global powerhouse. As the brand prepares for its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO), all eyes are on its dynamic CEO, Ketan Dave. With a disruptive business strategy and unmatched international expertise, Dave is aggressively positioning Mr. Idli to become India’s undisputed leader in the South Indian dining segment.

A Masterclass in Global Hospitality

Behind Mr. Idli’s exponential trajectory is a leader whose career reads like a masterclass in corporate hospitality excellence. Armed with a prestigious Hotel Management degree from Las Vegas, USA, Dave cut his teeth in some of the world’s most demanding hospitality environments. He previously served as the Food & Beverage Director at Carlene Cruise—the world’s largest cruise line operator—where he mastered the complexities of delivering exceptional, high-volume culinary operations.

Dave’s ability to pioneer new market segments was heavily spotlighted during his tenure as the youngest Asia General Manager at McDonald’s. There, he spearheaded the launch and vertical scaling of the highly successful McCafé brand, fundamentally altering coffee culture across the continent. His impressive leadership portfolio further expanded as the South India Head of Hospitality for the esteemed ITC Group, and most recently as the Group CEO of Shree Balaji Group, managing a diverse, multi-million-dollar portfolio across luxury retail and hospitality hubs. Today, Dave is leveraging this unique combination of global operational standards and deep market insight to champion South Indian heritage on a world stage.

The Rise of a South Indian Culinary Empire

Born in the historical city of Mysuru in 2009, Mr. Idli began as a single outlet with a simple vision: to serve healthy, tasty, and affordable local cuisine. Fast forward to today, and the brand has consistently shattered its own milestones. Following its acquisition by CnerG Foods Ltd. in 2021, Mr. Idli was primed for aggressive, scalable growth.

Under Dave’s leadership, the brand rejected slow-moving traditional franchise setups in favor of a highly efficient expansion mechanism: the FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model. This innovative framework cements Mr. Idli as a highly attractive, risk-mitigated investment for franchise partners worldwide while maintaining exact standards of operational excellence. It is this operational efficiency that has allowed the brand to scale to over 250 thriving outlets across major Indian hubs like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Noida, and Hyderabad.

Vibrant Gujarat and the Road to the IPO

Dave recently took center stage at the prestigious Vibrant Gujarat summit as a highly anticipated guest. Representing the national culinary sector, he announced a commitment to a large-scale investment across Gujarat, designed to transform the state’s gastronomic landscape and act as a major catalyst for local culinary tourism.

Beyond regional expansion, the brand is currently finalizing the rollout of dozens of new international outlets, aggressively entering high-growth Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore and Thailand, while reinforcing its presence in Malaysia and the UAE. This international push sets the stage for a monumental footprint of 1,000 stores globally within the next five years.

The impending Mr. Idli IPO represents more than just a slice of a restaurant chain; it is a landmark opportunity to invest in a highly standardized, tech-driven, asset-light corporate engine led by one of the sharpest minds in modern hospitality. With Ketan Dave at the helm, Mr. Idli is not just exporting authentic South Indian flavors to the world; it is redefining Indian corporate excellence

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.