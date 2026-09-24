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Home > BL News > HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 16:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: HubbleHox Technologies, in collaboration with the International Institute for Teacher Education and Development (II-TED), has partnered with FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Nasscom, to offer its AI for Educators course through the FutureSkills Prime platform.

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The course focuses on the practical application of AI tools in teaching and academic workflows, helping teaching professionals use emerging technologies for lesson planning, content creation, assessments, learner engagement, and routine academic tasks.

Participants who successfully complete the course and the applicable assessment will receive the SSC Nasscom Certificate.

Open to teaching and academic professionals across disciplines, the course provides hands-on exposure to AI tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, MagicSchool, Khanmigo, NotebookLM, Curipod, Diffit, Eduaide, HeyGen, Pictory, and SlidesAI. The course is application-oriented and does not require any prior technical background.

Speaking about this collaboration, Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO SSC Nasscom, said, “This partnership brings together strong expertise in AI, education, and digital skilling to make practical AI learning more accessible to teaching professionals. It is an important step towards building an AI-ready education ecosystem.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Manish Desai, CEO of HubbleHox Technologies, said, “AI is increasingly becoming part of everyday academic workflows. Through this course, our focus is on helping teaching professionals understand relevant AI tools and apply them effectively and responsibly in their day-to-day work.”

The collaboration brings HubbleHox and II-TED’s specialised AI course to the FutureSkills Prime platform, expanding access to practical, tool-based AI learning for teaching and academic professionals.

Learn more and explore the courses here – Advanced Certificate In AI For Educators

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals
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HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

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HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals
HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals
HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals
HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals
HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

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