Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20: The Indian Battery Manufacturers Association (IBMA) successfully organised the first-ever Indian Lead Battery Conference 2026 from November 18–20, at DoubleTree by Hilton, Panaji, Goa.

Held under the theme ‘Powering Today. Charging Tomorrow’, the ILBC 2026 brought together distinguished industry experts, researchers, and thought leaders from across the globe to share their knowledge, insights, and expertise. Through engaging presentations and thought-provoking discussions, the speakers explored the latest advancements, emerging technologies, and future opportunities shaping the battery industry. The programme also included presentations by seven young scientists whose research examines aspects of battery design and manufacturing techniques.

ILBC 2026 is the first conference anywhere in the world to be organised exclusively by battery manufacturers.

The inaugural session was addressed by Mr. Ramachandra Sivaramakrishnan, Director, IBMA, followed by welcome addresses by industry dignitaries. Mr. Avik Roy, President, IBMA and MD & CEO at Exide Industries Ltd., delivered the presidential address, setting the context for the conference and highlighting the industry’s collective priorities. Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni, Vice President at IBMA & Executive Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, also addressed the gathering and inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the conference.

The first day featured insightful presentations by several distinguished international battery consultants, including Mr. Jun Furukawa, Mr. Eckhard Karden and Prof. Plamen Nikolov, & Mr. Amogh Karwa, who shared perspectives on global industry trends, technological developments and the evolving battery landscape.

A key highlight was the session on Renewable Energy Storage: The BESS Story, which brought together experts from across the industry, including Mr. Matt Raiford of the Consortium for Battery Innovation (CBI), Mr. Mike McDonough of Microtek Energy, Mr. Ganesh Moorthi of Luminous and Mr. Manoj Pande of Stratcon Energiaa, for discussions on the opportunities and developments shaping battery energy storage.

The second day featured keynote sessions by Mr. P. Nikolov of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Mr. Jun Furukawa. Technical presentations by Mr. Partha Dasgupta of Exide Industries and Mr. K. Santosh Kumar of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility were among the other highlights of the day’s proceedings.

Across two days, the conference featured a diverse programme of technical sessions covering Advanced 12V SLI for Tomorrow’s Vehicles, Lead Acid for Industrial Applications, Renewable Energy Storage, Auxiliary Batteries and The Data Centre Battery.

The successful conclusion of the first-ever Indian Lead Battery Conference marked a significant milestone for the Indian battery industry, creating a common platform to strengthen industry dialogue, encourage technological collaboration and explore opportunities for the sector’s sustained growth.

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