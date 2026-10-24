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Home > BL News > INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028

INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028

INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 10:52 IST

Five-year strategic partnership to integrate Energy Producing Glass technology with INA Solar’s N-Type TOPCon manufacturing platform.

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New Delhi [India], October 23: Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar), through its subsidiary Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with US-based Caelux Corporation for the commercialisation of 3 GW of advanced solar modules integrating Caelux’s proprietary Energy Producing Glass technology with INA Solar’s N-Type TOPCon platform.

The collaboration aims to develop high-efficiency Hybrid-TandemINA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028 solar modules, with commercial production targeting module efficiency of up to 29% by 2028. The technology combines TOPCon solar cells with a Perovskite-based power-generating glass layer designed to boost energy generation, increase energy density and reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). The companies will work together on technology validation, manufacturing readiness and applicable regulatory approvals, including ALMM requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Gupta, Chairman, Insolation Energy Limited, said, “This collaboration marks an important milestone for INA Solar. By combining advanced Perovskite technology with our TOPCon manufacturing capabilities, we aim to accelerate the development of high-efficiency solar modules and contribute to India’s renewable energy ambitions.”

Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Insolation Energy Limited, added, “The partnership strengthens our focus on building an integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem. We remain committed to innovation, advanced technology and delivering high-performance solar solutions.”

Scott Graybeal, CEO, Caelux Corporation, said, “Our partnership with INA Solar is an important step towards bringing next-generation solar technology into commercial production at scale in India. With this agreement, Caelux’s global contracted volume with module manufacturers exceeds 25 GW validating Caelux’s technology and market approach.”

Vish Iyer, Managing Director, India & West Asia, Caelux Corporation, said, “Integrating Energy Producing Glass with TOPCon technology represents a significant step towards the Indian market benefiting from ultra-high power density solar modules.”

INA Solar currently operates three solar module manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a combined annual capacity of 5.5 GW. The company is also developing a 4.5 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility and an 18,000 MTA aluminium frame manufacturing facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. Its product portfolio includes TOPCon and Mono PERC modules ranging from 500 Wp to 635 Wp, along with EPC services. The company also has an Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio of approximately 400 MW.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Insolation Energy Limited is listed on the NSE and BSE. The company has a presence across more than 250 districts, serves over 40,000 customers and works with a network of 1,000+ channel partners.

Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux Corporation is a global leader in Perovskite solar technology. Its proprietary Energy Producing Glass technology transforms the top glass of solar modules into an additional power-generating layer increasing power density and improving solar project economics.

Together We Shine.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028
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INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028

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INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028
INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028
INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028
INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028
INA Solar Partners with US-Based Caelux in 3 GW Agreement; Targets 29% Module Efficiency by 2028

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