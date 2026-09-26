India Adds 113,013 MVA grid transformation capacity in FY26; Meets 90% of CEA target

The money and the plan are in place. What decides how fast India’s grid actually grows is how many domestic factories are qualified to build a 220 kV transformer

New Delhi [India], September 24: India added 113,013 MVA of alternating-current (AC) transformation capacity to its grid in fiscal year 2025-26. While reaching 90% of the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) 126,007 MVA target appears respectable on paper, it signals an operational warning: national transmission targets steepen every year.

The national network currently maintains roughly 1,486 GVA of AC transformation capacity at 220 kV and above as of July 2026. India added 35,670 MVA in the first four months of FY27, while the full-year FY27 target stands at 158,339 MVA. While capacity has expanded at a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since FY19, meeting sanctioned commitments requires a significant acceleration over the next decade.

What the plan asks for

The National Electricity Plan for transmission, notified by the CEA, sets out 1,91,474 circuit km of new transmission lines and 1,274 GVA of transformation capacity to be added between 2022-23 and 2031-32, with 33.25 GW of HVDC bi-pole links alongside. Inter-regional transfer capacity is meant to rise from 120 GW to 168 GW by 2032. The bill runs above ₹ 9.15 lakh crore. The plan’s successor window, covering 2026-27 to 2035-36, calls for 137,500 circuit km and 827,600 MVA of substation capacity at an estimated ₹ 7.93 lakh crore. Distribution carries its own programme: the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme has an outlay of ₹ 3.03 lakh crore, and between 2014 and March 2026 it put 696,302 distribution transformers into the network. None of this is aspirational spending waiting on a policy decision. It is sanctioned, and it converts almost entirely into orders placed with a fairly small number of factories.

Where the load is coming from

The demand behind the plan is not simply the familiar story of rising consumption. Peak demand touched 270.82 GW in May 2026 against installed capacity of about 552 GW, and generation for FY26 came in at 1,845 billion units. The harder variable is what kind of generation. India is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, and renewable plants connect to the grid differently from thermal ones: more evacuation points, more step-up transformers for each megawatt, more inverter-duty and solar machines, and far more variability for the network to absorb. Then there are data centres.

Installed data-centre capacity went from around 400 MW in 2019 to nearly 1.8 GW in H1 2026, with a development pipeline of nearly 3.9 GW. A hyperscale campus needs high-voltage transformers of a rating very few Indian plants can make, and it needs them on a construction schedule rather than a utility one.

Where the shortfall bites

A shortage of transformation capacity does not announce itself as a blackout. It shows up as a finished solar farm waiting to be connected. Green Energy Corridor Phase II targets 24,488 MVA of substation capacity and Phase III plans 229 GVA in aggregate, and every megavolt-ampere of that has to be built, tested, transported and energised before the generation behind it earns anything.

India’s HVDC transformation capacity stands at 33,500 MVA, more than half of it in the ±800 kV class, where the manufacturing base is narrower still. When equipment is late the generation asset sits idle and the developer carries the finance cost. Current delivery timelines are around 11–15 months for 220 kV transformers, around 15 months for 400 kV units and 20–24 months for 765 kV transformers, according to the Ministry of Power. This is the practical reason the equipment question has moved out of procurement departments and into boardrooms.

The bottleneck is qualification, not capital

Transformer manufacturing in India is an approval-based market, which is what makes it slow to expand. A manufacturer cannot simply build a larger machine and sell it. It needs the shed height, the crane capacity and the test bay for that rating; it needs type tests and design validation certificates; and it needs vendor approval from each state utility it intends to supply, a process that can run into years. The effect is that capacity at the top of the range is held by a short list of qualified names, and a new entrant takes two to three years to become bid-eligible even after the capital has been spent.

That is the gap mid-sized manufacturers have begun spending against. Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a Chennai transformer maker listed on NSE Emerge, put about ₹ 100 Cr into a second plant at Kannur that was commercialised in February 2026. It lifted the company’s rating from 132 kV to 220 kV and its largest transformer to 200 MVA, and took capacity from 2,500 MVA to about 9,000 MVA.

The order book reflects the repositioning well ahead of the revenue: ₹ 590.06 Cr as on 13 August 2026, of which power transformers are 76.91%, against quarterly total income still under ₹ 50 Cr. The new plant ran at 20–25% utilisation in the June quarter. That lag between a commissioned plant and a productive one is the honest cost of adding qualified capacity in this industry, and it is why supply answers a demand signal with a delay measured in years rather than months.

What to watch

Three things will decide whether the transmission plan meets its equipment. The first is raw material. CRGO steel and copper are both import-linked and both volatile; the industry has largely moved to price-variation clauses, which protects the manufacturer’s margin but passes cost, and therefore project viability, back to the utility or the developer.

The second is working capital. Transformer makers sell to EPC contractors and state utilities on collection cycles of roughly three months while holding two months of inventory, so growth consumes cash faster than it produces it, and the sector’s expansion is financed as much by bank limits as by order books.

The third is trained people. The constraint at the 220 kV end is not machine tools but the number of workers who have wound, assembled and tested a large power transformer, and that number grows at the speed of apprenticeships. The demand side of this market is as visible as demand ever gets, sanctioned and budgeted for a decade. The supply side will arrive one qualified plant at a time.

Sources

National Electricity Plan (Transmission), Central Electricity Authority / Ministry of Power — via Press Information Bureau, 2024–2026

(1,91,474 ckm; 1,274 GVA; 33.25 GW HVDC; inter-regional 120–168 GW; ₹ 9.15 lakh crore; 2026-27 to 2035-36 plan: 137,500 ckm, 827,600 MVA; ₹ 7.93 lakh crore)

Central Electricity Authority transmission data, July 2026 — via CEA / T&D India

(4MFY27 transformation addition of 35,670 MVA; total transformation capacity ~1,486 GVA; FY27 target 158,339 MVA)

“Demand Surge: key trends, growth drivers and outlook for the transformer industry” — Power Line Magazine, May 2026

(HVDC 33,500 MVA; RDSS outlay and distribution-transformer installations; Green Energy Corridor Phase II/III)

Transformer delivery timelines — Ministry of Power, Rajya Sabha reply, 23 March 2026

(220 kV: 11–15 months; 400 kV: ~15 months; 765 kV: 20–24 months); data-centre capacity — Cushman & Wakefield, India Data Centre Market H1 2026, 8 September 2026

Company data — Supreme Power Equipment Limited Q1 FY27 results, investor presentation and earnings-call transcript (17 August 2026), NSE filings

About Supreme Power Equipment Limited

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (Supreme, SPEL), originally founded as a partnership firm in 1994 under the name “Supreme Power Equipment” and later incorporated as company under the name “Supreme Power Equipment Private Limited” in 2005, is a Tamil Nadu-based company specializing in the manufacturing of power and distribution transformers. With 3 decades of industry experience, the company has emerged as a prominent supplier to local electric utilities. Supreme’s foray into the windmill segment showcases its expertise in crafting transformers designed to withstand switching challenges and voltage fluctuations.

Renowned for quality and reliability, the company has a strong track record, having manufactured, and supplied over 21,367 units. Supreme Power Equipment Limited continues to be a key player in the transformer industry, emphasizing innovation and precision in design.

The Company made its debut in the primary market with an IPO & listed on NSE Emerge in Dec 23.

In FY26, the company recorded a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 181.64 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 33.29 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹ 20.44 Cr.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.