India can strengthen its position as a global ferro-alloys hub as steel industry scales up: IFAPA

Mr. Manish Sarda, Chairman, IFAPA at Indian Ferro Alloys Conference 2026 in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: India’s expanding steel industry is creating a new growth runway for the domestic ferro-alloys sector and an opportunity for the country to strengthen its position in global markets, the Indian Ferro Alloy Producers’ Association (IFAPA) said at the 6th International Ferro Alloys Conference (IFAC 2026) in Goa. Organised by IFAPA, the conference is being held under the theme “Fueling India’s Steel Surge: The Rising Importance of Ferro Alloys”, with resource security and competitiveness among the key focus areas.

India’s crude steel production reached around 165 million tonnes in calendar year 2025, growing by more than 10% year-on-year, while steel demand is expected to continue growing at around 7% annually. This growth, together with rising demand for specialised steels, is widening the opportunity for manganese, chromium, silicon and other alloying inputs. India is also targeting around 300 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by FY31, significantly expanding the opportunity for manganese, chromium, silicon and other alloying inputs.

India has also crossed an important consumption milestone, with per-capita steel use rising from around 24 kg in 1991 to about 109 kg in 2025. With India now above the 100-kg mark, the next phase of consumption growth could significantly expand the requirement for steel and, in turn, for the ferro alloys that are essential to its production.

Mr. Manish Sarda, Chairman, Indian Ferro Alloy Producers’ Association (IFAPA), said, “Securing indigenous sources of critical raw materials must be a priority for Indian ferro-alloy producers to become globally competitive and support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We need faster exploration and development of domestic manganese, chrome and other critical minerals. While several manganese ore mines have been auctioned at high premiums, many remain non-operational because the economics are often unviable. Auction frameworks should therefore encourage actual mine development and production, not simply the highest bid. A producing mine creates value for the industry and the economy; an unviable mine does not. Commercially viable access to domestic mineral resources will be critical to reducing import dependence and building a stronger, self-reliant ferro-alloys industry.”

IFAPA also highlighted the need to improve input-cost competitiveness as India moves towards 300 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity. It said import policy should consider zero duties on manganese ore and raw materials required for noble alloys where adequate domestic grades are unavailable. The Association also called for competitive power costs for energy-intensive ferro-alloy producers and rationalisation of electricity-related charges and levies.

Ferro alloys combine iron with elements such as manganese, chromium and silicon to improve steel’s strength, hardness and corrosion resistance. They are essential to producing steel for infrastructure, automobiles, railways, defense and specialised applications.

The changing composition of steel demand is also expanding the opportunity. BigMint data shows silico-manganese production rising from around 1.9 million tonnes in FY20 to nearly 3.5 million tonnes in FY26, while ferro-manganese increased from around 0.9 million tonnes to about 1.7 million tonnes. The trend reflects rising demand from India’s expanding steel sector.

India was the world’s leading exporter of manganese alloys in 2025, according to BigMint. A growing domestic market combined with an established export base gives Indian producers an opportunity to scale further and strengthen their position in global supply chains.

Raw-material security, however, remains critical. India’s manganese ore imports rose 27% year-on-year to 4.03 million tonnes in the first half of 2026. At the same time, chrome ore production rose 12% to 3.53 million tonnes in FY2025-26, while ferro-chrome production increased 10% to 1.49 million tonnes, highlighting both the import challenge and the potential for greater domestic value addition.

IFAC 2026 features over 700 participants, 35 speakers and 15+ knowledge sessions covering manganese security, steel and alloy demand, global trade, ferro-chrome and ferro-silicon, energy efficiency and critical minerals. The programme brings together senior leaders from Sarda Group, MOIL, JSW Steel, MFA, Shyam Metalics, Eramet, The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE), SAIL, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Nava Limited, Hira Group of Industries and the International Manganese Institute, among others.