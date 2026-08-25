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Home > BL News > Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-25 15:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Indiabulls Limited (BSE: 533520 | NSE: IBULLSLTD), formerly known as Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited, has expanded its real estate development pipeline with a new Development Management mandate for a premium residential project on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

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Under the agreement with a private landlord, the company will develop a residential project spread across approximately 10.84 acres, with a saleable area of around 21 lakh sq. ft. The project has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,700 crore.

Following the addition of this project, Indiabulls’ total project GDV pipeline has increased to ₹27,308 crore, according to the company’s disclosure.

Project launch targeted for October 2026

The project is targeted for launch in mid-October 2026, coinciding with the festive demand cycle. The company said Phase 1 and Phase 3 of the project are already registered under RERA.

The development is located along the Dwarka Expressway, one of the key residential growth corridors in the National Capital Region.

Capital-light development model

Indiabulls is undertaking the project through a Development Management structure, allowing it to leverage its execution, branding, sales and marketing capabilities without deploying balance-sheet capital for land acquisition.

According to the company, the model is aimed at expanding its development pipeline while maintaining financial flexibility and generating development fee income.

The company said the addition provides revenue visibility through the targeted October launch, potential premium price realisation in the established Dwarka Expressway market and operating leverage as its overall development pipeline crosses the ₹27,000 crore GDV mark.

Focus on landlord-partnered projects

Indiabulls said the new mandate also provides a template for pursuing additional landlord-partnered development opportunities across NCR, MMR and other Tier-1 markets.

The company is positioning its business around a capital-light real estate development platform, with the latest project adding scale to its existing pipeline.

Indiabulls Limited is listed on the BSE and NSE and is building a real estate development platform across major urban markets. With the latest addition, its project GDV pipeline stands at ₹27,308 crore, as per the company’s August 25, 2026 disclosure.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore
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Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

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Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

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Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore
Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore
Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore
Indiabulls Adds Rs 3,700 Crore Dwarka Expressway Project; Total GDV Pipeline Rises to Rs 27,308 Crore

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