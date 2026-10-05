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Home > BL News > India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 18:18 IST

TBRS 2.0 brings 50+ speakers and 250+ delegates to Mumbai on October 7-8, with the NOESIS report, Developers’ Masterclass and Awards.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: India’s branded residences market has moved from a few pioneering launches to a national pipeline. The NOESIS Branded Residences India market map tracks 46 projects across 18 cities, delivered, under construction and announced. Nine are complete. The developers, brands and funds deciding the rest meet at The Branded Residences Summit, TBRS 2.0, curated by NOESIS Hotel Advisors, at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar on 7 and 8 October. Applications are open at www.tbrs.co.in.

The stakes are commercial. Branded homes in India command a price premium of roughly 25% to 40% over comparable unbranded stock, on independent industry estimates. That premium is earned or lost in feasibility, brand selection and deal structure, long before the first sale.

Nandivardhan Jain, Curator, The Branded Residences Summit, And Founder and CEO, Noesis Hotel Advisors, says, “Nine delivered projects have shown India what it is capable of. The next 37 will show the world. Everything that makes a branded residence endure is settled early, in the months before capital is committed.”

This is a working room, not only a networking room. Day One opens with an optional closed-door Developers’ Masterclass for owners and developers, on feasibility, brand fit and what makes a brand walk away from a deal. Seats are limited. The main programme begins at 14:00 with the launch of the third edition of the NOESIS Branded Residences Report, then the legal architecture of a clean deal and the underwriting maths. Day Two turns to execution: brand partnerships, hotel-led against standalone models, sale-and-leaseback and pre-launch sales.

India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

The developers are on stage, not in the audience. Atul Chordia of Panchshil Realty, who built the category in India before it had a name, Navdeep Sardana of Whiteland Corporation, Palaniappan Ampa of AMPA Group, Kalpesh Mehta of Tribeca Developers and Yukti Nagpal of Gulshan Group take the sessions on underwriting, pre-launch sales and taking a branded landmark from land to launch. Live projects, not theory.

The brands send their development heads: Marriott International, Hilton, IHCL, Hyatt, Radisson Hotel Group, Accor, Oberoi, Wyndham, Banyan Group and The Ascott, with speakers arriving from Singapore, Dubai, Australia and Europe. YOO, Pininfarina and The Charcoal Project cover design and lifestyle.

Capital gets its own room. Motilal Oswal Alternates, HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential, TCG Real Estate, Certus Capital and ASK Property Fund take a boardroom roundtable on what the category can support.

Day One closes with the Branded Residences Awards and the gala dinner evening.

Amavi by Clarks is title partner for TBRS 2.0, with Simpolo as platinum partner and M3M as luxury partner. Delegate passes, Masterclass seats and partnership options are at www.tbrs.co.in. Delegate registration closes on 5 October.

The event will take place on 7 and 8 October 2026 at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. It features an exclusive, invitation-only gathering of over 250 delegates, along with more than 50 Indian and international speakers. The program comprises 19 core sessions alongside a dedicated Developers’ Masterclass.

ABOUT THE BRANDED RESIDENCES SUMMIT

The Branded Residences Summit is India’s only summit dedicated to branded residences and luxury living, in its second edition after its Mumbai debut in 2025. www.tbrs.co.in

ABOUT NOESIS HOTEL ADVISORS

NOESIS Hotel Advisors is an owner-focused hospitality and branded residences advisory firm working across India and South Asia. It published India’s first dedicated branded residences market report in 2024 and maintains the Branded Residences India market map. www.noesis.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai
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India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

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India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

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India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai
India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai
India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai
India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai
India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

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