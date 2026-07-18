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Home > BL News > India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026

India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026

India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 20:30 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18: In a landmark spiritual event that drew seekers from across India and around the globe, 9th Kali Darbar 2026 successfully concluded in New Delhi. Led by renowned spiritual master Dr. Manmit Kumarr, India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, the gathering marked a powerful resurgence in global interest toward authentic Tantra, inner transformation, and Shakti consciousness.

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With over 1000 devotees in attendance in-person and virtually, the event stands as one of India’s largest public gatherings dedicated to Maa Kali and authentic Tantric wisdom. It created a profound space where spirituality transcended ritualism, offering participants a deeply personal experience of healing, faith, and transformation.

A Sacred Convergence of Devotion and Healing

The day commenced with two exclusive Maha Havans, setting a high-vibrational tone for the rest of the gathering. The event featured:

  • Devotional Music & Satsang: Elevating the collective consciousness through sacred sound.
  • Collective Healing Sessions: Facilitating emotional release and inner peace.
  • Jhankis & Maha Aarti: A vibrant visual and spiritual celebration of the divine.
  • Individual Blessings: Providing seekers with direct, personal spiritual guidance.

“True Tantra teaches us to transform fear into faith, limitation into possibility, and ordinary life into a sacred journey,” emphasized Dr. Manmit Kumarr during her address. “Maa Kali is not merely worshipped she is experienced. Tantra is not about fear or hidden mysticism, but about awakening human potential through consciousness, discipline, and divine connection.”

A Historic Milestone for Women in Tantra

Kali Darbar 2026 represents a watershed moment in India’s spiritual landscape. As India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr continues to pioneer a large-scale public movement dedicated to authentic Tantric education. She has successfully made these ancient, often misunderstood teachings accessible to the modern seeker while fiercely preserving their traditional essence.

Through her groundbreaking work, thousands of individuals from all walks of life—including corporate entrepreneurs, professionals, homemakers, healers, and students—have embraced Tantra as a practical framework for personal growth and self-mastery.

Academy of Tantra: Reviving Ancient Wisdom

The success of Kali Darbar further reinforces the core mission of the Academy of Tantra, founded by Dr. Manmit Kumarr to revive, preserve, and responsibly teach India’s sacred traditions.

The Academy bridges the ancient and the modern by offering structured, authentic learning paths in:

  • Das Mahavidya & Sri Vidya
  • Kali Sadhana
  • Kamakhya Traditions
  • Advanced Spiritual Disciplines

Through these teachings, the Academy empowers seekers to experience Tantra not as a relic of the past, but as a living path of awareness, compassion, and conscious living.

Faith Beyond Boundaries

Attendees described the atmosphere as an intense journey of emotional release and renewed faith. For the modern professional and householder alike, Kali Darbar served as a powerful reminder that profound spirituality can seamlessly coexist with careers, families, and everyday aspirations.

As the resounding chants of “Jai Maa Kali” echoed through the venue during the concluding Maha Aarti, the gathering stood as a definitive testament to the modern resurgence of India’s timeless spiritual heritage. With the triumph of Kali Darbar 2026, Dr. Manmit Kumarr and the Academy of Tantra step forward into a new chapter of making authentic spiritual knowledge universally accessible while honoring the sanctity of India’s oldest wisdom traditions.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026
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India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026

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India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026
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India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026
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