Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: As pet parenting evolves, the next phase of growth will depend on how effectively the industry connects products, services, professional expertise and everyday support.

A pet parent may know exactly which food to order, which treats their dog loves and where to find its favourite toy. But what happens when they need a reliable groomer before a family holiday? Or a dog walker because work is keeping them away longer than usual? And when a new health or behavioural concern arises, where do they turn?

While shopping for pets has become considerably easier, managing everything else that goes into their care can be an entirely different experience.

As pets increasingly become family members, their needs are extending beyond food and accessories to veterinary consultations, grooming, walking, boarding, behavioural training and preventive wellness. The demand for specialised services is growing, but the ecosystem supporting these needs is still catching up.

New service providers and specialised businesses are entering the market, yet discovery remains scattered, access to professional expertise varies across locations, and pet parents often have to piece together their pet’s care independently. The challenge is no longer just about having more options; it is about making the right options easier to discover, access and navigate.

This is where technology can play a larger role. Digital platforms have an opportunity to move beyond shopping destinations and become connected ecosystems that bring products, services and relevant information closer to pet parents.

WAGR is looking to address this gap through an integrated pet-parenting platform that brings product shopping and service discovery together. From everyday essentials to discovering veterinarians, groomers, walkers, trainers and boarding facilities, the platform aims to simplify access to different aspects of pet care. Its Pet Profile helps organise relevant information about individual pets, while TOTO, its AI-led pet-parenting companion, offers conversational assistance for general pet-care questions and product discovery.

Speaking about the opportunity, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Director, WAGR, said:

“The next phase of India’s pet-care industry cannot be defined by products alone. As the relationship between people and their pets evolves, so must the ecosystem that supports them. Today, a pet parent may have access to thousands of products but still struggle to find the right professional, a dependable service or relevant guidance when a need arises. We believe the real opportunity lies in connecting these fragmented experiences. At WAGR, we are building towards a platform where commerce, services and information come together, making pet parenting easier to navigate and more informed. Our ambition is to become a companion that pet parents can turn to throughout their pet’s life, not just when they need to make a purchase.”

For businesses, this shift creates opportunities to build deeper relationships with consumers, while helping service providers reach families looking for dependable care. Trust, quality and access to professional expertise will remain essential to this growth.

Ultimately, caring for a pet is about much more than what goes into the shopping basket. It is about all the little things that make their lives happier and healthier. The real opportunity lies in making those things easier to access, so pet parents can spend less time figuring out where to turn and more time enjoying life with their companions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)