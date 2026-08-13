Indifly Invests in CGreen to Build AI-Powered Loan Resolution Infrastructure Across Bharat

New Delhi [India], August 13: The investment will strengthen CGreen’s technology and on-ground capabilities, helping lenders make better-informed recovery decisions across underserved markets.

An investment to modernize Bharat’s recovery system

Indifly has announced a strategic investment in CGreen, an AI-led loan resolution and borrower intelligence company focused on improving recovery outcomes across Bharat.

The investment will support the expansion of CGreen’s technology platform, strengthen its on-ground resolution network, and accelerate its presence across Tier 3 and below markets.

Together, the two companies aim to build a more intelligent and structured loan resolution ecosystem, where better borrower understanding leads to better recovery decisions.

The challenge with the current system

India’s lending ecosystem has grown rapidly, but collections infrastructure has struggled to keep pace.

Many lenders still rely on manual tracking, telecalling and fragmented reporting systems that provide limited visibility into borrower interactions. While digital channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, email and IVR help establish contact, they often fall short once borrowers become unreachable.

Without understanding why a borrower has defaulted, lenders are often forced to make recovery decisions with incomplete information. This challenge is particularly pronounced for banks, NBFCs, MFIs and fintech lenders operating across Tier 3 and below markets, where dependable on-ground collections infrastructure remains limited.

From Information to Intelligence

CGreen combines AI, Voice AI, borrower interaction recording, field intelligence, structured workflows and its Pragati Kendra network to give lenders greater visibility into overdue cases.

A key part of this approach is distinguishing between intent issues, where a borrower is unwilling to pay, and ability issues, where genuine financial circumstances prevent repayment.

This helps lenders determine a more appropriate resolution strategy while improving visibility into borrower interactions. The model is already operating at scale. CGreen is empaneled with 29+ lending institutions, managing more than 3 lakh borrowers with an AUM of over ₹1,350 crore. It has a pan-India remote network, with an on-ground presence in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Assam.

Why Indifly invested

For Indifly, the investment aligns with its long-term vision of building technology-led businesses that strengthen Bharat’s digital economy.

As a venture builder focused on financial services, fintech infrastructure and digital inclusion, Indifly partners with founders solving large structural challenges through technology and execution. CGreen’s approach to loan resolution addresses one such gap by combining borrower intelligence with on-ground capabilities to improve how lenders recover overdue loans.

The partnership will enable CGreen to scale its platform, strengthen its AI capabilities, and expand its resolution infrastructure across underserved lending markets.

Leadership Perspectives

Vipr Raj Bhardwaj, CEO, CGreen, said, “Loan recovery should begin with understanding the borrower, not just the default. Our focus has always been to equip lenders with better intelligence so they can make informed resolution decisions. This partnership allows us to strengthen our technology, expand our reach and continue building loan resolution infrastructure designed for Bharat.”

Abhinath Shinde, Co-founder & Director, Indifly, said, “CGreen is addressing an important gap in India’s lending ecosystem by bringing together technology, borrower intelligence and on-ground execution. We believe this approach has the potential to improve recovery outcomes while creating a more structured and scalable resolution model for lenders across Bharat.”

Building for Bharat

With the investment, CGreen will strengthen its AI and borrower intelligence capabilities, expand its Pragati Kendra network and deepen partnerships with banks, NBFCs, MFIs and fintech lenders.

The company aims to scale its loan resolution infrastructure across underserved markets and help lenders make better-informed recovery decisions.

About CGreen

CGreen is an AI-led loan resolution and borrower intelligence company built for Bharat. The company helps lenders improve collections through AI, Voice AI, borrower interaction recording, field intelligence and its on-ground Pragati Kendra network, enabling more informed, transparent and effective loan resolution strategies.

About Indifly

Indifly Ventures is a venture builder focused on shaping Bharat’s digital economy across financial services, commerce and digital access. Rather than operating as a passive investor, the company partners with founders through its inCORE operating ecosystem, providing strategic, operational and functional expertise to build scalable businesses.

Its ecosystem spans multiple fintech ventures and strategic investments, united by a shared vision of advancing entrepreneurship and digital inclusion across Bharat.

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