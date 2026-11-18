Sowing the Seeds of Sustainable Growth – Rising Profit, Expanding Margins

New Delhi [India], November 18: Indogulf Cropsciences Limited (NSE: IGCL | BSE: 544432) (“Indogulf” or the “Company”), an integrated agri-solutions company engaged in crop protection products, plant nutrients and biologicals, announced its consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Performance Snapshot: Strong Profitability Growth with Margin Expansion

Q2 FY27

Total Income rose 3% YoY to ₹256 Cr.

EBITDA grew 27% YoY to ₹41 Cr.

EBITDA margin expanded 300 bps to 15.9%.

PAT increased 24% YoY to ₹26 Cr.

PAT margin improved 170 bps to 10.0%.

H1 FY27

Total Income stood at ₹424 Cr.

EBITDA grew 20% YoY to ₹50 Cr.

EBITDA margin expanded 220 bps to 11.8%.

PAT increased 14% YoY to ₹28 Cr.

PAT margin improved 100 bps to 6.6%.

Consolidated figures. EBITDA includes other income.

Key Financial Highlights – Q2 FY27 (Consolidated)

Revenue Growth: Revenue from operations stood at ₹256 crore, registering a 3% YoY growth despite weak monsoon conditions. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 52% QoQ, reflecting improved business momentum.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹256 crore, registering a 3% YoY growth despite weak monsoon conditions. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 52% QoQ, reflecting improved business momentum. Operational EBITDA: EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 27% YoY to ₹41 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding by 300 bps to 16%, supported by a favourable product mix, higher contribution from high-margin products and disciplined cost management.

EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 27% YoY to ₹41 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding by 300 bps to 16%, supported by a favourable product mix, higher contribution from high-margin products and disciplined cost management. Net Profitability: PAT grew 24% YoY to ₹26 crore, with PAT margin improving to 10% from 8%. Lower finance costs and improved operating efficiencies further supported profitability.

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27 (Consolidated)

Revenue Growth: Revenue from operations stood at ₹424 crore, registering a marginal decline of 3% YoY amid subdued Kharif demand. Despite this, gross profit increased 7% YoY to ₹123 crore, with gross margin improving to 29% from 26%.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹424 crore, registering a marginal decline of 3% YoY amid subdued Kharif demand. Despite this, gross profit increased 7% YoY to ₹123 crore, with gross margin improving to 29% from 26%. Operational EBITDA: EBITDA (excluding other income) grew 20% YoY to ₹50 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 12% from 10%, reflecting improved product mix and continued focus on operational efficiencies.

EBITDA (excluding other income) grew 20% YoY to ₹50 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 12% from 10%, reflecting improved product mix and continued focus on operational efficiencies. Net Profitability: PAT increased 14% YoY to ₹28 crore, with PAT margin improving to 7% from 6%, demonstrating the company’s ability to sustain profitability growth despite a challenging operating environment.

Recent Development Highlights

Visionary Leadership Award 2026

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, was honoured with the 17th Visionary Leadership Award 2026, presented by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at the Agriculture Leadership Conclave & Awards 2026 held in New Delhi on July 8, 2026. The award recognises his visionary leadership and contribution to sustainable crop protection, innovation and farmer empowerment.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Indogulf Cropsciences Limited, said: “We are pleased with our strong performance in Q2 FY27. EBITDA grew 27% and PAT grew 24% year-on-year, with healthy margin expansion, reflecting the strength of our product portfolio, a growing share of value-added products and disciplined execution. The first half has seen similar progress, with EBITDA up 20% and PAT up 14%, and we are entering the second half with strong business momentum. The quarter was also marked by a proud moment, as I was honoured with the 17th Visionary Leadership Award 2026, presented by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. This recognition belongs to the entire Indogulf family and reinforces our commitment to sustainable crop protection, innovation and farmer empowerment. The opportunity ahead for Indian agriculture and the agri-inputs industry is very exciting. The national focus on raising farm productivity and farmer incomes, growing adoption of modern crop protection and crop nutrition, and the accelerating shift towards sustainable and biological solutions are creating strong tailwinds for integrated players like Indogulf. Globally, customers are increasingly diversifying their sourcing towards reliable and compliant Indian suppliers, opening up significant export opportunities. We are well positioned to capitalise on these opportunities. We continue to strengthen our biologicals and plant nutrients portfolio, deepen farmer engagement through our advisory-led model, enhance our manufacturing capabilities, including the dry flowable plant being set up, and expand our presence across Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. We look forward to the second half of FY27 with confidence and remain committed to delivering sustained, profitable growth and long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

About Indogulf Cropsciences Limited

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in New Delhi, Indogulf Cropsciences Limited is an integrated agri-solutions company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of crop protection products, plant nutrients and biologicals. The Company offers a diversified portfolio of 300+ products backed by 1,000+ registrations, and serves customers in 36+ countries through a network of 7,500+ distributors, engaging with over 100,000 farmers.

Indogulf operates four manufacturing facilities, three in Haryana (Nathupur I, Nathupur II and Barwasni) and one at Samba in Jammu & Kashmir, supported by a NABL-accredited R&D laboratory. The Company remains focused on innovation, quality and sustainable agricultural solutions.

The Company’s equity shares were listed on NSE and BSE on July 3, 2025. For FY26, the Company reported Total Income of ₹712 Cr, EBITDA of ₹81 Cr and Net Profit of ₹40 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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