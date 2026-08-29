Indore’s Landmark, India’s Pride: Phoenix Pride of India Ushers in a 90-Day Celebration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 29: Phoenix Pride of India is marking the start of the festive season in Indore with a 90-day celebration bringing together culture, heritage, entertainment, food and retail experiences under one roof. The celebrations, which kicked off on 8 August, continued on 22 August with Triptii Dimri, with the evening also featuring Nargis Fakhri, who joined the celebrations for the grand opening of Hammerzz – The Luxury Lounge. The evening brought together cultural showcases, entertainment and experiential programming, setting the tone for an extensive calendar of celebrations at Phoenix Pride of India.

Celebrating India Through Culture, Heritage and Experiences

At the heart of the celebrations is a series of experiences that bring India’s diverse cultural heritage to life through contemporary formats. The Pride of India Art Gallery features immersive installations inspired by different facets of the country, including TheGoldenOrchard,State of Chai, The Spice Route, Kathputli Dreams, Together We Rise and The Regal Guardian, offering visitors a contemporary lens through which to discover India’s stories, traditions and symbols.

The Wall of Valour–Celebrating MHOW pays tribute to the people and places that have shaped India’s story, while Madhya Pradesh Ki Viraasat – Echoes of

Tradition, Woven with Pride brings the state’s living craft heritage to the forefront. Featuring traditions including Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bagh, the artisan showcase gives visitors an opportunity to engage directly with craftspeople, traditional textiles and live demonstrations.

The celebration also extends to the culinary heritage of the state through the MadhyaPradeshFoodFestival, bringing together regional flavours, food stalls, a GI Tag pavilion, folk music and experiences inspired by the state’s rich culinary traditions.

Together, these experiences bring culture, community and contemporary retail into one destination, making India’s heritage accessible to today’s audiences while creating new ways for visitors to discover and engage with it.

PhoenixPride ofIndia: A Destination for Retail, Entertainment and Lifestyle

Phoenix Pride of India is a premium retail, entertainment and lifestyle destination in Indore, spread across 10 lakh+ sq. ft. of retail and home to 300+ International and national brands, including 100+ brands that are exclusive to central India. Its retail portfolio brings together leading names across fashion and lifestyle, including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Westside, Armani Exchange, GUESS, Superdry, Steve Madden, Forever New, MANGO and Da Milano, among others.

The destination also offers a 1,30,000 sq. ft. entertainment zone, featuring an 8-screen INOX multiplex, Timezone, Clicktra, Fun City, Republic of Karting and a courtyard, alongside 75+ dining options spanning restaurants, cafés and food experiences.

Rashmi Sen, CEO – Malls, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., said,

“Phoenix Pride of India brings together the best of retail, experiences and culture to create a destination that is truly differentiated for the region. We have partnered with 300+ international and national brands across categories, including several brands and retail experiences that are exclusive to Phoenix Pride of India in Central India, giving consumers access to a compelling mix of shopping, dining and entertainment. At the same time, the cultural and experiential programming adds another dimension to the destination, reflecting how we see the future of retail evolving. This is also aligned of our larger vision for creating differentiated, experience-led destinations across our portfolio.”

A Packed Calendar of Celebrations

The 90-day festive celebration will continue with a diverse line-up of music, comedy and entertainment experiences designed to bring audiences together through the festive season and beyond.

Comedy Festival – 30 August

– 30 August DJ Tom Enzy – 13 September

– 13 September Satinder Sartaaj – 27 September

– 27 September Indian Ocean – 10 October

– 10 October Raas rang Garba – 13 October Onwards

– 13 October Onwards Bismil ki mehfil – 31 October

– 31 October Diwali Flea Market – 1 – 2 November

– 1 – 2 November Papon – 3 December

– 3 December All things Christmas – Dec to Jan

– Dec to Jan Aditya Rikhari – 16 January

– 16 January Sonu Nigam – 31 January

From music and live performances to comedy, food, culture and retail, the calendar is designed to give audiences across Indore and the wider region multiple reasons to experience Phoenix Pride of India through the festive period and beyond.

About Phoenix Pride of India, Indore

Phoenix Pride of India, Indore, is a premium retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination that opened in December 2022. Spread across 10 lakh+ sq. ft. of gross leasable area, the destination houses 300+ national and international brands, including 100+ brands that entered Indore for the first time.

Designed as world-class architecture and the cultural beauty of Indore, the destination brings together fashion, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences under one roof. Its fashion portfolio includes leading brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Westside, Armani Exchange, GUESS, Superdry, Steve Madden, Forever New, MANGO, and Da Milano, among others.

The destination features a 1,30,000 sq. ft. dedicated entertainment zone, including an 8-screen state-of-the-art INOX multiplex, Timezone, Clicktra, Fun City, One of a Kind of Experience Republic of Karting, and a courtyard.

With 75+ dining options, including Mamagoto, Zoku, Punjab Grill, Chili’s, and Si Nonna’s, along with a food court offering 650+ seating capacity, Phoenix Pride of India offers a diverse culinary experience. The destination also generates employment opportunities for 5,000+ people in Indore.

With its extensive mix of fashion, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences, Phoenix Pride of India offers something for every mood and every walk of life.

From leading national and international brands to immersive entertainment and diverse culinary experiences, the destination brings together the best of shopping and leisure, making it a landmark lifestyle destination for the city and a complete experience for the entire family.

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