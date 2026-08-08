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Home > BL News > Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 19:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Entrepreneur and India Legends Franchise Owner Nikii Daas celebrated her birthday in spectacular fashion with an exclusive, star-studded soirée bringing together an illustrious gathering of celebrities, entrepreneurs, sports personalities, and prominent members of the city’s social circuit.

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Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

The invite-only celebration transformed the venue into a glamorous affair, with guests embracing the evening’s “Uber Luxury” dress code in statement couture, impeccable tailoring, and dazzling jewellery. From the grand décor and curated culinary experiences, every element of the evening reflected sophistication and elegance.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Nikii cutting an angel-like five-foot-tall cake, making the celebration truly larger than life.

Known for her growing influence in the worlds of business and sports, Nikii Daas welcomed friends, family, and distinguished guests for an evening that celebrated not just another year of life, but meaningful relationships and shared success. To name a few were Anand Pandit, Sajid Ali, Sonali Raut, Rochelle Rao, Eijaz Khan, Angad Hasija, Rakesh Paul, Salman Yusuff Khan, Kapil Jhaveri, Shakir Shaikh, Keith Sequeira, Mansha Bahl, Rehan Shah, Rohit K. Verma, Mohit Kalra, Virendra Shah, Praveen Sirohi, Kashish Alimchandani, Munna Thaakur, Daanish Kherani, Saniya Daanish, Preeti Talreja, Vicky Idnaani, Kranti Shanbhag, Smita Shanbhag, Abdul Aziz Zee, Lylaa Sharrma, Harshal Vijay Patil, Adv. Vedanntii Kadu, Avinash, Anil Mehta, Prashant Virendra Sharma, and many more.

Speaking about the occasion, Nikii Daas said, “This evening was truly special because it brought together the people who have been a part of my journey. I feel incredibly grateful for the love, blessings, and support I received. Seeing everyone come together to celebrate made it a birthday I will cherish forever.”

Explore Nikii Daas’ universe here – https://www.instagram.com/ms.nikiidaas/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together
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Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

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Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together
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