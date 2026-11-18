The technology platform SellWell, developed under the initiative by Inspiring Infosys, will engage with businesses and entrepreneurs at Tech Expo Gujarat 2026

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18: As technology continues to reshape how businesses operate and engage with consumers, e-commerce automation is emerging as a key focus for sellers navigating multiple online marketplaces. Reflecting this growing shift, SellWell, an automation platform developed under the initiative by Inspiring Infosys, is set to participate in Tech Expo Gujarat 2026, scheduled to take place from November 27 to 29, 2026, at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre (GUCEC), GMDC Ground, Ahmedabad.

At the three-day exhibition, SellWell will be present at Stall No. S9, where visitors, entrepreneurs, business owners, industry stakeholders, and e-commerce sellers currently selling online on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, or Quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart can gain insights into technology-driven approaches to managing online selling operations. SellWell caters to both online sellers and e-commerce agency partners.

The participation comes at a time when businesses are increasingly expanding their presence across multiple e-commerce marketplaces and Quick Commerce. While digital platforms have created new opportunities for sellers, managing product listings, inventory, pricing, packed/unpacked evidence, Daily Reconciliation, and operational information across different channels can be challenging, particularly for growing businesses.

To address this need, SellWell was developed to simplify seller operations through automation and centralised management. The platform brings together key e-commerce functions, including product listings, inventory management, pricing updates, packed/unpacked evidence, Daily Reconciliation and operational insights, through a single dashboard. Its objective is to reduce dependence on repetitive manual processes and help sellers manage their marketplace operations more efficiently.

The initiative reflects the vision of Alam Maqsood Ansari, who leads Inspiring Infosys, a Software Solution along with branding and marketing firm established in 2014. As the company expands its involvement in e-commerce marketplace management and digital business solutions, SellWell extends its efforts to meet the operational needs of businesses in the digital economy.

Commenting on the participation, Alam Maqsood Ansari, Founder of SellWell and Inspiring Infosys, said, “The e-commerce ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and businesses today need to look beyond simply establishing their presence on online marketplaces. Managing multiple platforms, keeping product information updated, monitoring inventory and ensuring operational consistency are equally important. Through SellWell, our objective is to simplify and organise these processes through technology. Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 provides an opportunity to interact with entrepreneurs, understand the challenges faced by sellers and exchange perspectives on how automation can contribute to more efficient business operations.”

Expanding Opportunities for E-commerce Partners

Beyond individual sellers, SellWell offers a range of solutions for e-commerce agencies, consultants and service providers. Its partner ecosystem enables businesses to manage multiple seller accounts, onboard clients, manage staff and subscriptions, track commissions and renewals, delegate tasks, and access integrated bookkeeping solutions. Additional features include barcode and MRP label generation, seller lead generation, referral rewards and WhatsApp Business API integration. These capabilities aim to help partners streamline client operations, expand their service offerings and explore new business opportunities in the growing e-commerce ecosystem.

The exhibition is expected to bring together technology companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, startups, and business representatives, including e-commerce sellers, providing a platform for discussions on emerging technologies, innovation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in business.

For SellWell, participation in the exhibition will also provide an opportunity to engage with businesses exploring digital commerce, understand their operational requirements and discuss the evolving role of automation in marketplace management.

Tech Expo Gujarat 2026 will be held from November 27 to 29, 2026, at GUCEC (GMDC Ground), Ahmedabad. Visitors interested in learning about SellWell’s approach to e-commerce automation can visit Stall No. S9 during the exhibition.

About SellWell

SellWell is an e-commerce automation and business management platform developed under the initiative by Inspiring Infosys. Designed for online sellers, e-commerce agencies and marketplace service providers, the platform brings together product listings, inventory management, pricing updates, operational insights, seller onboarding, staff management, bookkeeping and partner management functionalities. Through its centralised dashboard, SellWell aims to simplify marketplace operations, streamline workflows and help businesses manage and expand their e-commerce activities more efficiently.

About Inspiring Infosys

Established in 2014 by Alam Maqsood Ansari, Inspiring Infosys is a branding and marketing firm based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company works across brand identity development, creative design, promotional strategies and digital marketing support. It also assists businesses in expanding their presence across e-commerce and quick-commerce marketplaces.

Event Details:

Event: Tech Expo Gujarat 2026

Dates: November 27–29, 2026

Venue: GUCEC (GMDC Ground), Ahmedabad

Stall Number: S9

Representative: Alam Maqsood Ansari

For more information, kindly visit the website https://inspiringinfosys.com/

For Ecommerce Services: https://www.sellwell.co.in/

For Ecommerce Course: https://sellwellacademy.com/

For Ecommerce Automation: https://sellwellone.com/

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