LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-12 13:21 IST

During the quarter, we added three new clients to our portfolio, further strengthening our commitment to helping enterprises streamline customer communications, enhance customer experience, and deliver greater business value through our technology platforms and services.

You Might Be Interested In

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, today announced its audited Q2 results, highlighting its continued impact across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY27 performance

  • Total Income stood at ₹5,792.84 lakhs in H1 FY27, from ₹6,689.37 lakhs in H1 FY26.
  • EBITDA stood at ₹328.24 lakhs, compared with ₹856.64 lakhs in H1 FY26.
  • EBITDA Margin stood at 4.91% in H1 FY27, compared with 6.59% in H1 FY26.
  • Net Profit stood at ₹222.70 lakhs, compared with ₹442.32 lakhs in H1 FY26.
  • EPS stood at ₹0.92 in H1 FY27, compared with ₹1.80 in H1 FY26.

Growth Engagements

  • Secured three new client wins during the quarter, including two in the BFSI sector, further strengthening our presence in the industry and expanding opportunities for our enterprise technology platforms
  • Achieved industry recognition in the TriAxis MatrixIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q4 2026 Enterprise Market Assessment by AxisCube ResearchIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence
  • Signed an MoU with MPCON LIMITED, a Madhya Pradesh State Government PSU and a subsidiary of IFCI Limited, a PSU under the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, to strengthen collaboration and explore opportunities for delivering technology-driven solutions aligned with organisational objectives

Commenting on the results, Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said: “In the last quarter, we added three new clients to our portfolio, including two in the BFSI sector. These wins reflect the continued relevance of our technology platforms and our ability to address evolving enterprise requirements across customer communications, digital customer engagement, and specialised technology services.

We remain focused on expanding our presence in India while strengthening our footprint in key international markets, particularly the UAE and the UK. Our approach is centered on building stronger client relationships, deepening our presence in strategic sectors, and identifying opportunities that align with our core platform capabilities.

With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) bringing data privacy and consent governance into sharper focus, enterprises will increasingly need integrated capabilities to manage consent, orchestrate consent-driven campaigns, and govern customer communications. Our Unified DPDP Governance Platform is designed to address these requirements by embedding consent validation, communication controls, and auditability into enterprise workflows, helping organisations strengthen compliance readiness and reduce regulatory risks. Alongside this, we continue to advance our AI-led platform strategy to enable hyper-personalised and context-aware customer engagement.

We are also pleased to be recognised in the TriAxis MatrixIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q4 2026 Enterprise Market Assessment by AxisCube ResearchIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence. This recognition reinforces our continued focus on building comprehensive enterprise communication capabilities.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our client portfolio, strengthening our market presence, and scaling our platform-led business while delivering measurable value to customers and creating sustainable growth for our stakeholders.

The moderation in revenue during H1 FY 2026-27, as compared to H1 FY 2025-26, is mainly due to the completion of certain high-value, one-time projects that contributed substantially to revenues in the previous corresponding period. With the successful closure of these engagements, the current period reflects the absence of such project-based revenues, resulting in a temporary decline in the top line.”

Key Business Highlights

Analyst Recognitions

  • Included in the TriAxis MatrixIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q4 2026 Enterprise Market Assessment by AxisCube ResearchIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence. The report highlights In10s UniServeIntense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence NXT Communications Suite for its ability to bring together enterprise communications, customer engagement, marketing automation, consent-driven communications, and regulatory governance within a unified platform.

About Intense Technologies Limited

Intense Technologies Limited is a publicly listed, AI-first, platform-driven services company specialising in mission-critical solutions across communication, data management, and process automation. With a strong focus on the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, the company leverages its innovative platforms to deliver significant business outcomes at scale.

Operating globally across four continents, Intense Technologies impacts over a billion lives daily. The company is widely recognised by leading industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, Aspire, Celent, and Omdia, for its excellence in technology and market leadership.

Through its suite of IP-enabled platforms and services, Intense empowers enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently. Its proven solutions have enabled leading banks to realise savings in the range of hundreds of crores by streamlining and centralising their customer communication processes.

Intense Technologies manages the delivery of 1 billion notifications annually, generates 50 million statements each month, and has successfully onboarded over 1 billion subscribers to date.

In FY26, the company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹ 129.91 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 16.66 Cr, and Profit After Tax of ₹ (15.65) Cr. During the current FY26, the company has recognised one-time non-recurring provisions as exceptional items towards intangible asset impairment and provision for doubtful debts.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Ola In Trouble: CCPA Orders End To Extra Charges For Faster Rides, Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine

Magellanic Cloud Announces Readiness of UAV Facility Premises (Counter-Drone) Under Joint Venture; Phased Operational Rollout Planned

Rajesh Power Delivers Robust H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue Soars 46%, PAT Surges 35%; Aggregate Order Book Of ~Rs 4,000 Crore Ensures Strong Visibility

Orient Green Power clocks Rs 106 Cr H1 FY27 Net Profit with an industry-leading 76% EBITDA margin

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

LATEST NEWS

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Key Noida Elevated Road Remains Shut For 21 Days After Major Pothole, Why Noida Authority Delaying The Reopening?

Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Bigg Boss 20: ‘My Kids Are Watching This’ Jay Bhanushali’s Strong Message After Yung DSA Drags Daughter Tara Into Mahhi Vij’s Row

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

Watch: Wild Elephant Charges At Biker Crossing Dehradun Highway, Man Narrowly Escapes Death In Terrifying Video

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence
Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence
Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence
Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence
Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

QUICK LINKS