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Home > BL News > Investment Migration Draws A Wider Pool Of Indian Applicants

Investment Migration Draws A Wider Pool Of Indian Applicants

Investment Migration Draws A Wider Pool Of Indian Applicants

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 18:47 IST

Professionals already overseas, younger entrepreneurs and business families are exploring residency options for different reasons, says Dhananjaysinh Chudasama of EB5 Consultancy

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5: The profile of Indian applicants exploring investment migration is broadening, with professionals already living in the US, younger entrepreneurs and business owners increasingly considering overseas residency as part of their longer-term plans, according to investment immigration advisory firm EB5 Consultancy.

Once largely associated with affluent business families seeking residency or citizenship in another country, investment migration is now attracting applicants with varied professional backgrounds and priorities. These include securing a longer-term immigration pathway, exploring international business opportunities and considering options for their children’s education and future careers.

Dhananjaysinh Chudasama, an investment immigration specialist and Founder of EB5 Consultancy, said the change was visible in the enquiries received by the firm.

“The profile of Indian applicants has become much more diverse. We are hearing from professionals who have spent several years overseas, younger entrepreneurs and families considering how international residency could fit into their plans. Their reasons for exploring these options are not always the same,” said Chudasama.

One segment drawing attention is Indian nationals already living in the US on visas such as H-1B, L-1 or F-1. Having spent years studying, working or building businesses in the country, some are exploring investment-based routes to permanent residency.

For these applicants, the decision is not necessarily about moving to a new country. They may already have established their lives in the US and are looking for a longer-term immigration option for themselves and their families.

The US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme remains a significant part of the firm’s advisory work. It allows eligible foreign investors to seek permanent residency through qualifying investments that meet prescribed requirements, including job creation.

Chudasama said younger applicants and entrepreneurs often approach investment migration with different considerations from those of traditional investors.

“Some are looking at international opportunities through the lens of their careers or businesses. Others are thinking about their children’s education or the possibility of living and working in another country in the future,” he said.

This wider range of applicants is also reflected in the countries being considered. While the US remains a major destination, EB5 Consultancy advises Indian families on residency and citizenship programmes across Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean. The choice of jurisdiction depends on factors such as the applicant’s objectives, financial position, family circumstances and programme requirements.

For business families, overseas residency may form part of a wider discussion about international expansion or succession planning. For professionals already abroad, the priority may be securing a longer-term immigration pathway. Others may want to understand the options available before deciding whether to pursue them.

Chudasama said families were increasingly approaching investment migration with specific questions rather than beginning with a preferred country or programme.

“Investment migration is not a one-size-fits-all decision. Families need to understand why they are considering it, what they expect to achieve and whether a particular programme is suitable. For some, it may be the right option. For others, there may be no immediate need to pursue it,” he said.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Investment Migration Draws A Wider Pool Of Indian Applicants
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