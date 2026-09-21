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Home > BL News > IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus

IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus

IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 16:26 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19: IPS Academy, Indore-Ujjain Road North Campus, organised the five-day induction and orientation programme “Aavahan 2026” for newly admitted students of MBA, MCA, BBA, B.Com, BA LLB and LLB programmes. The programme aimed to provide students with an inspiring academic beginning while familiarising them with new-age learning, skills, entrepreneurship and professional opportunities.

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The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and worship of Goddess Saraswati. The ceremony was attended by chief guest Dr. Milind Tandekar, renowned educationist and Vice-Chancellor of Bhoj University, along with Architect Achal Chaudhary, President of the institution, Rajesh Chaudhary, Member, Dr. S. L. Kale, Principal, Dr. Gagan Prakash, Vice Principal, Dr. Sarita Dahariya, Principal, College of Law, and Sajal Saxena, Head, College of Law.

Addressing the students at the inaugural session, Dr. Milind Tandekar referred to the younger generation as Gen-G and highlighted the significant role played by youth in bringing innovation, entrepreneurship, inventions and social change across different countries and eras. He said that theoretical knowledge acquired through education gains greater significance when translated into practical skills and abilities, enabling individuals to contribute meaningfully to society and national development.

Dr. Tandekar also highlighted the distinctive features of the Indian education tradition, explaining how knowledge and values have historically been conveyed through stories, verses and concise formulations, making learning meaningful and accessible to students.

The students also had the opportunity to interact with and learn from a distinguished panel of speakers, including corporate trainer Amber Arondekar, educationist and motivational speaker Ram Sharma, young entrepreneur Yashraj Gaikwad, Dr. Rajiv Shukla and Vincent Thomas. The speakers shared their knowledge, professional experiences and perspectives with the newly admitted students.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Gagan Prakash, who expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests and speakers for sharing their valuable insights with the students. The programme was successfully hosted by Hania Khan and Akshara Mansoori.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus
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IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus

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IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus
IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus
IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus
IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus
IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus

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