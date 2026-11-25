Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25: IPS Academy, Institute of Business Management and Research (IBMR), Sanwer, located on the Indore-Ujjain Road, successfully organised a six-day Atal Faculty Development Programme (FDP) sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. The programme was based on the theme, “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Transforming Professional Education: Revolutionising Teaching, Student Learning, Research and Innovation.”

The programme witnessed the participation of distinguished speakers from IITs, IIMs, reputed universities and academic institutions, along with experienced industry professionals and entrepreneurs. Through a series of specialised sessions, experts shared valuable insights into the emerging role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming teaching methodologies, student learning, research and professional education.

The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp and prayers to Goddess Saraswati. The inaugural session was graced by Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, Former Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli and Senior Professor, IIM Indore; Dr. S. L. Kaler, Principal, IPS Academy; and Dr. Gagan Prakash, Vice-Principal, IPS Academy.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh emphasised that a well-designed curriculum and clarity about course outcomes among students are essential for achieving better academic results. He also highlighted the growing significance of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, in higher education and discussed its potential applications in professional education.

Renowned educationist Dr. Upendra Dhar shared his perspectives on India’s evolving education landscape and highlighted key provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly the integration of technology into the education system.

Professor Dr. Ujjwala Thakar from SGSITS delivered an insightful session on immersive learning environments and Artificial Intelligence. She explained how AI can enhance student engagement, improve learning experiences and strengthen practical, industry-oriented skills.

Other distinguished academicians and industry experts, including Dr. Prateek Sharma, Mr. Tanmay Dixit, Mr. Rahul Bhagwat, Mr. Sarabjit Singh, Dr. Vaishali Gupta and Mr. Aditya Singh, also shared their knowledge, experiences and perspectives on the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence in professional education.

As part of the FDP, participants representing reputed universities from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh undertook an industrial visit to Tata International, Dewas. The visit provided them with valuable practical exposure to industry operations, professional practices and the application of technology in real-world business environments.

The valedictory session was attended by Shri Achal Choudhary, Institution Head, and Shri Rajesh Choudhary, Member. FDP Coordinator Dr. Gagan Prakash expressed his gratitude to the speakers, faculty members and participants for making the programme successful. He encouraged faculty members to adopt AI-enabled educational systems effectively and extended his best wishes to all participants.

The programme was co-hosted by Dr. Madhuri Shah.

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