IPS Academy School of Architecture Wins Two National Honours at NASA’s 68th Annual Convention

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11: IPS Academy School of Architecture has brought laurels to the institution by securing two prestigious national recognitions at the 68th Annual Convention of the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA India). The institute was awarded Juror’s Choice-1 in the HUDCO Trophy and Special Mention-1 in the Art Installation Trophy, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and creative design thinking.

The School of Architecture has consistently demonstrated excellence at the national level. Earlier, the institute received the HUDCO Citation in 2022 and was again honoured with the HUDCO Citation Award at the 67th NASA India Convention (2024-25). With this year’s Juror’s Choice-1 recognition in the HUDCO Trophy, the institution has added another significant milestone to its growing list of achievements.

Under the theme “Design Solutions for Future Ready Cities in India” for the NASA 2025-26 HUDCO Trophy, students of IPS Academy School of Architecture presented an innovative concept of a Future Ready Sub-City focused on sustainable development, smart infrastructure, environmental balance, and social inclusion. The project was highly appreciated by the jury for its visionary and impactful design approach and was awarded Juror’s Choice-1.

For the Art Installation Trophy, students created an interactive installation based on NASA’s theme “Between Us.” The installation creatively explored the relationship between people and places through materials, lighting, and spatial experiences. Its conceptual depth and engaging representation of human interaction and communication earned it the Special Mention-1 recognition.

Congratulating the students and faculty members on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Achal K. Choudhary, President of IPS Academy, said that the awards reflect the institution’s quality-driven education, culture of innovation, and the dedication and talent of its students. He expressed confidence that the institute would continue to achieve greater milestones at national and international levels.

Dr. Prof. Manita Saxena, Principal, School of Architecture, said that the recognition is the result of the students’ creativity, hard work, and the continuous guidance provided by the faculty. She described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire institution and congratulated all the students and mentors involved.

Mr. Prateek Ahirwar, NASA Incharge and Assistant Professor, highlighted that the students worked throughout the year with a strong focus on research, innovation, and socially responsive design. Their commitment, teamwork, and design excellence ultimately led to this national recognition.

NASA India is the country’s largest and most prestigious platform for architecture students, bringing together institutions from across the nation to participate in competitions focused on design, research, social concerns, and creative expression. With these latest honours, IPS Academy School of Architecture has once again strengthened its position among the leading architecture institutions in India.

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