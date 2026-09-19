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Home > BL News > IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’

IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’

IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 10:54 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18: The School of Computers, IPS Academy, Indore, organised a three-day induction programme, ‘Deeksharambh 2026’, for newly admitted students. The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of IPS Academy Executive Committee Member Ms. Nidhi Jain, Principal Dr. Manish Pundlik, faculty members and students.

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The first day of the programme was dedicated to fun and interactive activities. A variety of games and engaging activities were organised to help the new students interact with one another and become familiar with the campus environment. The students enthusiastically participated in the activities and enjoyed the day.

On the second day, the students were taken on a one-day educational excursion. A tree plantation drive was also organised during the trip, in which students participated actively and conveyed the message of environmental conservation.

The third day featured a series of cultural activities. The event included inspiring addresses by the guests, along with impressive dance and singing performances by the students, creating an energetic and memorable atmosphere.

The valedictory ceremony was held on September 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Premium Auditorium. Mr. Rajesh Dandotiya, ADCP Crime Branch, Indore, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Mr. Shyam Sundar Bihani, Traffic Prahari and social worker, Indore, and Mr. Manish Pandey, MCA Batch 1996-99, Founder and CEO of GoWow – India’s Verified Social Impact Ecosystem, were present as Guests of Honour.

The programme also featured Mr. Ratnam Gupta, MCA Batch 2010-13, Senior Solution Architect, Luxoft LLP, as the Alumni Guest.

Addressing the students, the guests shared valuable insights from their professional journeys and encouraged the newcomers to pursue their career goals with dedication and confidence. They emphasised the importance of discipline, hard work, continuous learning and adapting to changing professional environments.

The cultural performances presented by the students added a vibrant touch to the concluding ceremony and brought the three-day induction programme to a memorable close. The management of the School of Computers expressed its gratitude to all the guests, faculty members and students for their contribution to the successful organisation of Deeksharambh 2026.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’
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IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’

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IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’
IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’
IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’
IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’
IPS Academy School of Computers Organises Three-Day Induction Programme ‘Deeksharambh 2026’

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