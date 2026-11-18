Bollywood actress Adah Sharma and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Guests of Honour at the launch of Youth Cricket League’s YCLT10 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: In an effort to bring greater visibility and structured opportunities to emerging tennis-ball cricket talent, Youth Cricket League (YCL) has announced the launch of YCLT10, an initiative designed to identify, nurture and provide a platform for aspiring cricketers from grassroots communities.

The launch event was graced by Irfan Pathan, former Indian all-rounder, cricket commentator and analyst, and Adah Sharma, Bollywood actress, who attended as Guests of Honour. Their presence added star power and prominence to the launch of YCLT10, an initiative focused on identifying emerging tennis-ball cricket talent and creating structured pathways and opportunities for aspiring players.

Mimicry artist Shaarang Shringarpure, best known for his viral impressions of legendary cricketers and commentators, was also present at the event.

Built around the belief that the next promising cricketer could emerge from anywhere, YCLT10 aims to reach talent across school grounds, college campuses, local cricket grounds and academies. The initiative seeks to establish a pathway that enables players to progress from initial registration and scouting to assessment, league selection and further development opportunities.

Irfan Pathan, Former Indian all-rounder, cricket commentator and analyst, said, “India has always been a country with immense cricketing talent, and some of the most promising players emerge from local grounds and grassroots-level competitions. Initiatives like Youth Cricket League can play an important role in bringing such talent into a more structured sporting environment. What matters is providing aspiring players with the right opportunities to showcase their abilities, learn the game and understand what it takes to progress. I look forward to seeing young cricketers make the most of this platform and approach the game with discipline, dedication and passion.”

Adah Sharma, Bollywood actress, said, “Sports have the power to bring people together, build confidence and create opportunities beyond boundaries. What makes an initiative like Youth Cricket League interesting is its focus on recognising talent at the grassroots level and giving aspiring players a platform to showcase their potential. Every player deserves an opportunity to be seen and encouraged. I am delighted to be associated with an initiative that celebrates young talent and promotes the spirit of sportsmanship.”

A structured pathway from grassroots to league cricket

YCLT10 is designed around a multi-stage player identification and assessment framework. The process begins with registration and scouting, followed by shortlisting and subsequent evaluation stages.

An important component of the pathway is the Second-Level Trials at Stage 4, where shortlisted players will be assessed on various aspects of their abilities, including cricketing technique, energy, flexibility and other relevant playing qualities. Rather than relying exclusively on full-match performance, this stage will incorporate focused assessments, in line with International Scouting parameters, to evaluate different dimensions of a player’s potential.

As part of its planning objectives, the initiative is working towards a shortlist target of approximately 1,000 players, with an intended league group of 180 players. These figures represent programme targets and do not constitute guaranteed selections. Registration does not automatically guarantee an invitation to trials or selection for the League.

Beyond participation: An ambition for further player development

Looking beyond league participation, YCLT10 has set a longer-term ambition to identify 24 players for further international-level training. This proposed development pathway reflects the initiative’s objective of creating opportunities for promising players to continue developing their skills and gaining exposure to advanced training environments.

The organisers clarify that this is a development ambition and should not be interpreted as an official national-team selection, international representation or affiliation with any national cricket board.

Cricketing experience, mentorship and wider exposure

A distinctive aspect of the Youth Cricket League ecosystem is its intention to provide players with opportunities to interact and associate with former Indian and international cricketers.

Through exposure to experienced cricketing personalities, aspiring players aim to gain insights into the sport, experience a league-oriented environment and become part of a wider cricketing fraternity. The opportunity to share the dressing-room environment, learn from experienced players and represent celebrity-owned teams is also envisioned as part of the larger league experience.

Chintan Dave, Founder of Youth Cricket League and Chairman, International Council of Education (ICE), said, “India has an enormous pool of cricketing talent, and much of it remains undiscovered beyond local grounds, schools, colleges and community-level cricket. Through YCLT10, our vision is to create a structured pathway that gives aspiring players an opportunity to showcase their abilities and progress through different stages of development. We want to bring together grassroots talent, competitive cricket, mentorship and further training opportunities to create an ecosystem where potential can be identified and nurtured.”

Registrations opening on December 01, 2026

Trial registrations for YCLT10 are scheduled to open on December 01, 2026, and will remain open until December 25, 2026. Players interested in participating will be required to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs. 1,250 + applicable GST, following which the scouting, shortlisting and assessment process will be undertaken in accordance with the League’s selection framework.

With YCLT10, Youth Cricket League aims to create a platform that extends beyond conventional tournament participation by bringing together grassroots talent identification, competitive opportunities, mentorship and long-term player development ambitions.

Official YCLT10 Jersey Unveiled

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the official YCLT10 jersey, symbolising the identity, unity and sporting spirit of the League. The jersey launch marked another milestone in establishing YCLT10 as a distinctive platform for emerging tennis-ball cricket talent.

About Youth Cricket League

Youth Cricket League (YCL) is an initiative focused on creating opportunities for emerging tennis-ball cricket players through a structured pathway involving registration, scouting, trials, league participation and further training ambitions. Through YCLT10, the League aims to bring grassroots talent into a more organised sporting ecosystem while encouraging player development and greater visibility for tennis-ball cricket.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://yclt10.com/

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