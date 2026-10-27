Iris Clothings Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 with Robust Growth of 40.3% in Revenue; H1 EBITDA Jumps 42.3% as Strategic Expansion Accelerates

Profitability strengthens, digital channels expand and diversification beyond kidswear positions the Company for its next phase of growth.

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 27: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights: Q2 FY27

Total Income increased 40.3% YoY to ₹6,222 lakhs in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹4,434 lakhs in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA increased 34.4% YoY to ₹947 lakhs in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹705 lakhs in Q2 FY26.

PAT increased 23.3% YoY to ₹508 lakhs in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹411.8 lakhs in Q2 FY26.

Financial Highlights: H1 FY27

Total Income increased 33.9% YoY to ₹10,951 lakhs in H1 FY27, compared to ₹8,177 lakhs in H1 FY26.

EBITDA increased 42.3% YoY to ₹1,757 lakhs in H1 FY27, compared to ₹1,234 lakhs in H1 FY26.

PAT increased 34.7% YoY to ₹909 lakhs in H1 FY27, compared to ₹675 lakhs in H1 FY26.

H1 Key Business Highlights

In-house Embroidery Unit: Commenced operations at a new unit with machines imported from Japan, enabling premium embroidered collections.

Commenced operations at a new unit with machines imported from Japan, enabling premium embroidered collections. Quick Commerce Entry: Entered the quick commerce segment, initially offering products in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Entered the quick commerce segment, initially offering products in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Newborn Gift Sets: Launched 4-piece, 6-piece and 10-piece gift sets across multiple sales channels.

Launched 4-piece, 6-piece and 10-piece gift sets across multiple sales channels. Amazon Partnership: Partnered with Amazon to sell Doreme products, enhancing online visibility and reach.

Partnered with Amazon to sell Doreme products, enhancing online visibility and reach. International Expansion: Showcased Doreme at the Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo to build relationships across the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director said:

“We are pleased with our performance this quarter, reflecting the resilience of our business, continued brand development and focus on execution. During the quarter, we remain focused on accelerating Doreme’s growth through strategic digital expansion, enhanced manufacturing capabilities and deeper market penetration. Our partnerships with Amazon and Myntra mark a significant step in strengthening the brand’s online visibility and expanding consumer reach. The upcoming infant wear manufacturing facility will further bolster our production capacity and support our expanding product portfolio.

Additionally, our participation in the Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo marks a step towards unlocking new distribution opportunities and strengthening our footprint across the Middle East and Africa. We believe these strategic initiatives will reinforce Doreme’s market positioning, unlock new growth avenues and drive sustainable, long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”

About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children’s apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model — allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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