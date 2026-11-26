Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26: ISAAC Luxe introduced the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition at its Noida centre during a special media and press event held on Thursday. The launch marks another step in the centre’s commitment to bringing advanced aesthetic technologies and personalised treatment solutions to clients in the region.

The event, held at ISAAC Luxe, Sector 104, Noida, brought together healthcare professionals, media representatives and invited guests to experience the technology and understand its applications in modern aesthetic care.

The Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition is an advanced laser hair removal platform designed to make treatment sessions faster and more efficient. The system combines three laser wavelengths—755 nm, 810 nm and 1064 nm—in a single applicator, enabling treatment at different depths of the hair follicle. This multi-wavelength approach is designed to address different hair characteristics and a range of skin types.

A key feature of the Special Edition is its Trio MAX applicator, which has a larger 4 cm² spot size and is designed to deliver higher energy per second. According to Alma, the technology can offer up to a 20% improvement in treatment speed in SHR In-Motion mode at high fluence levels.

The platform also incorporates Super Hair Removal (SHR) technology and Alma’s ICE Plus cooling system, which continuously cools the skin during treatment to support patient comfort and controlled energy delivery.

The technology is designed to make laser hair reduction sessions more convenient while supporting treatment across different body areas. Individual treatment protocols and suitability depend on factors such as skin type, hair characteristics, medical history and professional assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder and Medical Director, ISAAC Luxe, said, “At ISAAC Luxe, we believe that the future of aesthetic care lies in bringing together medical expertise, advanced technology and personalised treatment. The introduction of Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition reflects our continued commitment to offering innovative solutions that respond to evolving client needs. We want people to have access to advanced treatment options supported by professional guidance, individual assessment and a strong focus on patient comfort and care.”

Adding to this, Jharna Dhar, CEO, ISAAC Luxe, said, “Our vision at ISAAC Luxe is to bring globally advanced technologies and elevated experiences to the field of aesthetics and wellness. The introduction of Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition is an important step in this direction. We remain committed to continuously adopting innovative technologies that address evolving client needs while contributing to the advancement of aesthetic care standards in India.”

The launch also highlighted the growing demand for professional laser hair reduction solutions and the role of technology in improving treatment efficiency and patient experience. With its emphasis on personalised consultations and doctor-led treatment planning, ISAAC Luxe aims to continue expanding its technology-enabled aesthetic and wellness offerings.

About ISAAC Luxe

ISAAC Luxe, founded by Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, is a doctor-led aesthetics, wellness and dermatology destination. The organisation offers services across skin, hair, anti-ageing, injectables, body contouring and wellness. Its approach combines medical expertise, advanced technologies and personalised treatment planning across its centres in India.

Noida Centre: First Floor, G9Q8+G3, J B Complex, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201304.

Website: www.isaacluxe.co

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