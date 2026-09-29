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Home > BL News > Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj

Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj

Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 21:04 IST

Shahganj (Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29: More than 400 youths got employment opportunities at a rural job fair organised in Pilkichha village of Shahganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on September 27. The event was aimed at connecting young people from rural areas directly with reputed companies and helping them find job opportunities closer to home.

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The “Rojgar Mela 2026” was organised at City International School in Pilkichha, Shahganj. A large number of youths from villages in and around the area participated in the event. According to the organisers, more than 400 youths received employment opportunities through the fair.

Representatives from companies including MRF, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland, Subros and Schneider Electric participated in the event. The companies interviewed candidates and conducted the selection process for various positions based on their educational qualifications, technical skills and experience.

Selected candidates were also handed selection letters by the organiser, Sanjeev Yadav.

One of the key highlights of the employment fair was its focus on bringing job opportunities closer to rural youth. Instead of having to travel to major cities in search of employment, candidates were given an opportunity to interact directly with representatives of established companies in their own region.

The initiative received a positive response from young people in Shahganj and nearby rural areas.

Initiative to create new opportunities in the region

The employment fair was initiated by Sanjeev Yadav, a former IRS officer and a native of the region. Yadav took voluntary retirement (VRS) around three years before the completion of his service tenure with the aim of starting social and employment-related initiatives for people in his area.

According to Yadav, the objective is not limited to providing employment. He also aims to develop new opportunities and initiatives for young people, women, farmers, business owners and other sections of society based on their local needs.

Speaking at the event, Yadav said rural areas have no shortage of talent and potential. What is needed, he said, is the right opportunity, guidance and a suitable platform for young people.

He added that efforts would be made to expand such initiatives in the future for youths and other sections of society in the region.

Yadav also thanked school manager Rajiv Yadav, the local administration and residents of the area for their support in organising the employment fair.

CIC (Conscious Influence Communication) also participated in the organisation of the event. It contributed to the programme through planning, coordination and support at various levels.

According to the organisers, similar employment fairs will be organised in rural and semi-urban areas in the future. The aim is to help more young people access employment opportunities locally and give them a platform to pursue careers based on their skills and qualifications.

The participation of a large number of youths at the event, along with employment opportunities for more than 400 candidates, highlighted the potential for bringing job opportunities closer to young people in rural areas.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj
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Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj

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Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj
Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj
Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj
Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj
Jaunpur: Over 400 youths get job opportunities at ‘Rojgar Mela 2026’ in Shahganj

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