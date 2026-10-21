LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-21 15:23 IST

Ritvik Kulshrestha, founder of JEET AI and CEO of Extramarks Education.

New Delhi [India], October 21: JEET AI introduces India’s first AI Tutor that truly teaches, replicating the experience of learning with a personal teacher. Rather than waiting for students to ask questions, it actively teaches concepts, writes and annotates on a virtual board, presents relevant multimedia content, and uses interactive simulations to simplify complex topics. For instance, while teaching a concept in Chemistry, JEET AI can illustrate chemical reactions, explain the underlying science through visual demonstrations, and pause to test whether the student has understood the concept before moving forward.

You Might Be Interested In

Just like a good teacher, it continuously checks comprehension, asks questions, and tests students throughout the lesson, adapting its explanations based on their understanding. Students can interrupt at any moment, ask unlimited questions, and request explanations repeatedly, without hesitation or judgment. JEET AI has launched with teaching capabilities in Hindi, with support for additional Indian languages, including Tamil and Kannada, set to be introduced in the coming months.

For decades, students have relied on coaching centres, recorded lectures, and YouTube videos to prepare for their examinations. However, teaching hundreds of students simultaneously has made truly personalized learning nearly impossible. While personal tutoring offers individual attention, its high cost makes it inaccessible to most families. AI chatbots have made doubt solving easier than ever but answering questions and actually teaching are two very different things. JEET AI has set out to bridge this gap, bringing personalized teaching to students across India at a starting price of just ₹1,499 per month.

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

Ritvik Kulshrestha, Founder of Jeet AI and CEO of Extramarks Education, said, “For centuries, the best form of education has been a great teacher sitting beside a student, understanding their difficulties, and adapting to their needs. Unfortunately, this level of personal attention has always been a privilege available to very few. With JEET AI, we are using technology to change that. Our goal is not to build another tool that answers questions, but to make the experience of having a great personal teacher accessible to every student.”

Combining over 15 years of educational expertise, proprietary content, and pedagogical research from Extramarks Education, JEET AI goes beyond conventional AI tools to deliver an immersive, interactive learning experience that replicates a personalized one-on-one learning environment. Whether mastering a concept, learning an entire subject, or preparing for JEE or school examinations, JEET AI delivers structured, interactive, and personalized teaching, followed by targeted practice and comprehensive assessments to identify learning gaps and ensure thorough understanding and mastery of every concept.

Starting at just ₹1,499 per month, JEET AI aims to make personal tutoring affordable at an unprecedented scale. While conventional coaching programmes can cost lakhs of rupees, often without individualized attention, JEET AI brings a dedicated AI teacher within reach of families nationwide. Its ambition is to provide students with a comprehensive alternative to expensive coaching, recorded lectures, and multiple AI learning tools, all through one affordable platform.

Kulshrestha added, “Our vision is simple. No student’s potential should be limited by their family’s income, location, or language. We want every student to have access to a great personal teacher, and we believe AI can finally make that possible.”

JEET AI is initially launching with JEE and Foundation courses in Hindi, followed by the introduction of NEET, CBSE Board preparation, and other courses, along with support for additional Indian languages, over the coming weeks and months.

Brand Film: https://youtu.be/_MGN46IXeGY?si=6ECuQoNmaoNXZ_QK  

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC

From Desk Snacks to Travel Munchies: Why Pistachios Fit Modern Lifestyles

CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR

LATEST NEWS

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: When Does India Play? Check Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife And Her Friend With Belts On Road In Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Clip Goes Viral

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Live In India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

Samsung Customer Slams Declining Product Quality After Smartwatch Develops Issue Within Four Months, Calls Service Centre Experience Frustrating

Caught On CCTV: Three Men Storm Pune Clothing Shop, Attack 16-Year-Old With Sickle Over ‘King Is Back’ Status — What Happened Next

Wife Plots Husband’s Murder, Dumps Body In Box By Highway In Unnao; ‘Box Case’ Brings Back Memories Of Meerut’s Drum Case

Caught On Camera: Man Accuses Temple Pujari Of Casting A Curse On Woman, Slams Priest To Ground And Beats Him, Video Goes Viral

Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

NBA Matches Tomorrow, 22 October 2026: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming Details

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach
JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach
JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach
JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach
JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

QUICK LINKS