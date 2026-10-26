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Home > BL News > Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 15:27 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 26: Satva Gold, India’s largest jewellery manufacturer and supplier has entered into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment with Jewelchic, a jewellery label focused on everyday 9KT real gold jewellery. The company opened its flagship store in Ahmedabad today, marking the first step in its ambition to build a global brand.

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Built around the idea of “Everyday Chic”, the brand aims to take gold jewellery beyond special occasions and into everyday wardrobes. Its collections feature contemporary, fashion-forward designs that allow customers to express their personal style through versatile pieces suited to different looks, moods and occasions.

The store was inaugurated in the presence of nine distinguished women from diverse backgrounds, recognising their individual journeys and achievements. They included celebrity chef Hina Gautam, marketing expert and TEDx speaker Dr. Falguni Vasavada, sustainability educator Pankti Pandey, FICCI FLO Ahmedabad chairperson Usha Jaiswal, healthcare entrepreneur and social impact leader Dr. Twinkle Patel, educationist Rutvi Vyas, social entrepreneur Rekha Adhvarya, and noted RJs Devaki and Yashvi.

The launch brought together jewellery, fashion and entrepreneurship, reflecting the brand’s emphasis on individuality and self-expression. The brand has named actor Radhika Madan as its brand ambassador.

Dhruv Shah, founder of Jewelchic, said, “Gold jewellery need not be reserved for weddings, celebrations or other special occasions. We want people to feel just as comfortable wearing it every day and styling it in their own way. With Jewelchic, we are bringing contemporary designs and 9KT real gold to a new generation of consumers. Ahmedabad is our starting point as we take the brand across India and, eventually, to international markets.”

Suhani Shah, co-founder of Jewelchic, said the brand wants to make jewellery shopping a more enjoyable experience.

“We want buying jewellery to be fun, relaxed and personal. It should be about finding pieces that reflect who you are, whether you are dressing for work, meeting friends or marking a special occasion. ‘Everyday Chic’ captures that spirit. Our store brings this idea to life and gives customers an opportunity to discover jewellery that feels like their own,” she said.

The launch celebrations will continue on October 25 with interactive experiences for visitors, including live sketches and caricatures by Al Art Gallery and a personalised perfume bar by Live Perfume Bar. Customers will be able to take home custom portraits and create their own fragrances, adding a creative dimension to the launch.

With its focus on everyday 9KT real gold jewellery, Jewelchic aims to appeal to consumers seeking contemporary designs that combine fashion with the enduring allure of gold.

The Jewelchic store is located at Shop 9–10, Enstin Evoq, Science City Road, opposite The Capital 2, Sola, Ahmedabad.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad
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Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

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Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad
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Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad
Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad
Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

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