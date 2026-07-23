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Home > BL News > Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio

Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio

Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 13:18 IST

SEO Veteran Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Noida Based Content Marketing Agency Maxzob in a Bold Move to Redefine Human Led SEO in the Age of AI Search

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22: In a deal that signals a shift in how Indian digital marketing agencies are positioning themselves for the AI search era, veteran SEO entrepreneur and industry thought leader Jitendra Vaswani has acquired Maxzob.com, a Noida headquartered content marketing and SEO agency serving SaaS and eCommerce brands across more than 15 countries. The acquisition, finalized this month, adds a specialist editorial powerhouse to Vaswani’s rapidly expanding portfolio of AI first digital businesses.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Maxzob will continue to operate under its existing brand name from its Noida office, retain its full team, and honour all existing client commitments, but will now plug directly into the AI powered SEO infrastructure, international client pipeline, and affiliate marketing ecosystem that Vaswani has built over the last twelve years.

Why This Acquisition Matters for the Indian SEO Industry

The move comes at a pivotal moment for the global search industry. With Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Gemini rapidly reshaping how users discover information, brands are being forced to rethink content strategy from the ground up. Generic, AI generated content is being penalized. Authority, first hand experience, and demonstrable expertise, the pillars of Google’s E E A T framework, have become the new currency of organic visibility.

Maxzob, founded in 2017 by former journalist and content strategist Pragya Jha, has quietly built one of India’s most respected reputations for exactly this kind of work. The agency has completed over 2,000 content projects, maintained a 98% client retention rate, and delivered an average of 350% organic traffic growth for long term clients, all while refusing to scale through templated AI output. Its editorial standards are shaped by Jha’s background at Hindustan Times and ABP News, where journalistic rigour was non negotiable.

That editorial discipline is exactly what attracted Vaswani.

“For the last two years, everyone in this industry has been racing to publish more, faster, cheaper,” said Jitendra Vaswani, Founder and CEO of Digiexe. “I have watched hundreds of agencies flood the internet with soulless, AI spun content, and I have watched Google, and now LLMs, quietly demote them. Maxzob is the opposite of that. Pragya and her team have spent seven years proving that human expertise, journalistic sourcing, and genuine subject matter depth still win. Acquiring Maxzob is not about buying revenue. It is about buying a philosophy that I believe will define the next decade of SEO.”

A Portfolio Built for the AI First Search Era

Vaswani is no stranger to building and scaling digital businesses. Over the past decade he has founded Digiexe, one of India’s leading AI powered performance marketing agencies; BloggersIdeas, a global SEO and affiliate marketing publication read by more than three million marketers a year; AffiliateBooster, a WordPress plugin company serving affiliate publishers in over 60 countries; and Bytegain and AI Growth Skool, both focused on training the next generation of AI native marketers. He has previously announced plans to invest six figures into acquiring and scaling Indian digital agencies through 2027.

Maxzob is the latest, and, according to Vaswani, the most strategically important piece of that portfolio.

Under the new structure, Maxzob will roll out an expanded set of service lines in the coming quarters. These include Generative Engine Optimization, a discipline focused on making brands visible inside AI answer engines rather than traditional search results; programmatic SEO for SaaS companies looking to scale category page traffic; enterprise grade content operations for global brands managing multilingual content pipelines; and AI assisted digital PR and link building outreach designed to earn coverage in tier one publications. Existing clients will see no disruption. New clients will benefit from combined access to Maxzob’s editorial team and Digiexe’s proprietary AI SEO stack, which includes internal tools for topical authority mapping, entity optimization, and LLM visibility tracking.

Continuity of Leadership at Maxzob

Pragya Jha will continue as Co Founder and Head of Content at Maxzob, retaining full editorial authority over the agency’s output. The existing team of senior content strategists, SaaS specialists, eCommerce copywriters, technical SEO experts and analysts will remain in place.

“Joining forces with Jitendra gives our team something we have wanted for a long time, the resources, the network, and the technology to take our editorial standards to a global audience,” said Pragya Jha, Co Founder of Maxzob. “We are not compromising on quality. We are simply going to deliver it at a scale we could not have reached on our own.”

Looking Ahead

Vaswani has hinted that Maxzob is unlikely to be the final acquisition of the year. He has publicly stated that his focus through 2027 will be on consolidating specialist Indian agencies with proven expertise, strong founding teams, and defensible editorial standards, rather than acquiring generic, headcount driven service businesses.

“India has some of the most talented SEO and content operators in the world, but many of them are undervalued and under marketed,” Vaswani said. “My goal is simple. Build a portfolio of Indian agencies that can compete with, and beat, any Western agency on quality, on data, and on results. Maxzob is a big step in that direction.”

About Jitendra Vaswani

Jitendra Vaswani is the Founder and CEO of Digiexe and one of India’s most recognized voices in SEO, affiliate marketing and AI driven digital growth. A published author, international keynote speaker and angel investor, he has spent more than twelve years helping global brands scale through organic search, content, and performance marketing. His work has been featured in Yahoo Finance, The Economic Times, and dozens of international marketing publications.

About Maxzob

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Noida, India, Maxzob is a content marketing and SEO agency built for SaaS and eCommerce brands that want to grow through human written, expert led content and sustainable organic strategies. With a 98% client retention rate, more than 2,000 completed content projects and clients across 15+ countries, Maxzob is trusted by fast growing brands to build long term authority, rankings and revenue.

Media Contact

Jitendra Vaswani
 Founder & CEO, Digiexe
 Email: jitendra@bloggersideas.com
 Website: https://www.digiexe.com
 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jitendravaswaniseo
X (Twitter): @JitendraBlogger

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio
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Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio

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Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio
Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio
Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio
Jitendra Vaswani Acquires Maxzob.com Content Marketing Agency Maxzob, Expanding His Fast-Growing AI Agency Portfolio

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