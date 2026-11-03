JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

Updated year-on-year growth figures for October 2026

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 3: With reference to our communication of November 1, 2026, JSW MG Motor India shares its updated year-on-year (YoY) performance for October 2026. The company recorded wholesale numbers of 8,013 units, against 6,397 units in October 2025, reflecting YoY growth of 25%.

The automaker continues to see a strong response to the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, with customer deliveries gaining momentum across India.

About JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, combines JSW’s deep understanding of the Indian market with SAIC’s global automotive expertise. The company is focused on sustainable mobility, advanced technology, localisation, and customer experience, while expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with a robust local supply chain.

With a long-term commitment to India, JSW MG Motor India is building a sustainable mobility ecosystem, introducing globally best-available technologies and environmentally responsible solutions for Indian consumers, while supporting the nation’s transition to cleaner transportation. The company has also emerged as India’s leading EV manufacturer, having sold over 1,50,000 electric vehicles since its first launch, with the MG Windsor as the country’s No.1selling EV.

Website: http://www.mgmotor.co.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MGMotorIN

Instagram: https://instagram.com/MGMotorIN

Twitter: https://x.com/MGMotorIn?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/mgmotorindialtd

For more information:

JSW MG Motor India: corporatecommunications@mgmotor.co.in

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