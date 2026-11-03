LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 17:40 IST

Updated year-on-year growth figures for October 2026

You Might Be Interested In

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 3: With reference to our communication of November 1, 2026, JSW MG Motor India shares its updated year-on-year (YoY) performance for October 2026. The company recorded wholesale numbers of 8,013 units, against 6,397 units in October 2025, reflecting YoY growth of 25%.

The automaker continues to see a strong response to the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, with customer deliveries gaining momentum across India.

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

About JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, combines JSW’s deep understanding of the Indian market with SAIC’s global automotive expertise. The company is focused on sustainable mobility, advanced technology, localisation, and customer experience, while expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with a robust local supply chain.

With a long-term commitment to India, JSW MG Motor India is building a sustainable mobility ecosystem, introducing globally best-available technologies and environmentally responsible solutions for Indian consumers, while supporting the nation’s transition to cleaner transportation. The company has also emerged as India’s leading EV manufacturer, having sold over 1,50,000 electric vehicles since its first launch, with the MG Windsor as the country’s No.1selling EV.

Website: http://www.mgmotor.co.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MGMotorIN
Instagram: https://instagram.com/MGMotorIN
Twitter: https://x.com/MGMotorIn?lang=en
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/mgmotorindialtd
For more information:
JSW MG Motor India: corporatecommunications@mgmotor.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

As AI Reshapes Consulting, a Former McKinsey Consultant’s #1 Amazon Bestseller Looks at the Human Side of the Job

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

Protestors Can’t Occupy a Protest Site Perpetually: Supreme Court

Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In

LATEST NEWS

Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Visits Woman Over Illicit Love Affair, Opens Fire After Villagers Surrounds Him In Madhubani- 1 Killed, 3 Injured; What Happened?

4.1-Billion-Year-Old Mars Rock Found in Sahara Desert in 2022, Scientists Got Curious About Its Pink Colour, Here’s How They Traced Its Origin

India’s Best Electric Scooter: Questions to Ask Before Purchasing

Watch Video: Car Flipped Over to Extract 8-Foot Python Hiding Under Bonnet in Bhopal, Snake Catchers Struggle to Free It—How Was the Rescue Completed?

Watch Video: Mob Armed With Sticks, Sharp Weapons Attacks BSF Jawans In Tripura, Snatches Weapon; What Happened?

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

Allahabad High Court Says CCTV Cameras Cannot Be Used To Spy On Neighbours Or Invade Their Privacy

‘Silent During Eid And Bakrid’: BJP Accuses Dia Mirza And Naseeruddin Shah Of ‘Selective Outrage’ Amid Diwali Pollution Row

Watch Video: Woman Climbs Onto Truck’s Front Tyre After It Hits Her Motorcycle, Grabs Driver By Collar As Crowd Gathers—What Happened?

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units
JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units
JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units
JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units
JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

QUICK LINKS