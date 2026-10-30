Kanchan Budukh Rebuilds Budukh Jewellers After a Family Crisis, Turning Trust into a Lasting Legacy

From computer engineering to jewellery retail, her journey reflects resilience, customer-first values, and a vision to create greater opportunities for women.

New Delhi [India], October 30: For Kanchan Budukh, Owner of Budukh Jewellers, jewellery was never a career she had planned. Her education initially pointed in a different direction, with a diploma in computer engineering followed by a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), software testing, digital multimedia, and Level 1 French. But a family crisis in 2007 changed the course of her life.

That year, a robbery in which her father was held at gunpoint resulted in the loss of gold and cash from the family’s jewellery business. Kanchan was in her final year of college. Beyond the financial damage, the incident shook the family’s confidence and stability. Staff members left, uncertainty grew, and the family faced a difficult decision: step away from the business or rebuild it.

Kanchan chose to rebuild. With no formal education in jewellery, she began learning from the ground up—observing customers, listening to their needs, and approaching each decision with care. The experience shaped a principle that continues to guide her work: “Every piece represents someone’s trust, emotion and hard-earned money.”

In jewellery retail, trust is closely tied to purity, pricing, and transparency. For Kanchan, restoring that trust became one of the biggest challenges. She was also a young woman entering an industry where customers and competitors were more accustomed to seeing men in leadership roles. Rather than trying to compete directly with larger showrooms, Budukh Jewellers focused on silver jewellery, customisation, customer guidance, and value for money.

The recovery did not happen overnight. It became visible through small but meaningful signs: customers returned, began trusting recommendations, and referred friends and family. Kanchan says these relationships became a more meaningful measure of progress than financial figures alone. “For us, the relationship comes before the transaction,” she says.

Her approach reflects the importance of trust in India’s jewellery sector, where hallmarking and other consumer safeguards help buyers make informed decisions. For independent businesses, however, reputation remains equally important. Kanchan’s experience demonstrates how consistent service, transparency, and personal relationships can help a family enterprise rebuild after a major setback.

Her journey also forms part of a wider story of women’s entrepreneurship in India. Government and industry data have highlighted the growing participation of women in enterprise ownership, including in sectors beyond traditionally visible corporate leadership. India’s gems and jewellery industry is a major part of the economy and supports millions of skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Looking ahead, Kanchan aims to expand Budukh Jewellers, develop its presence in diamond jewellery, and create more opportunities for women. One question captures her ambition: “Why can’t we have Budukh Jewellers and Daughters?” For her, the idea is not about rejecting tradition, but about building on the values and hard work that shaped the family business while making room for the next generation to contribute its own ideas.

If she could speak to the young woman who entered the jewellery business after the robbery, Kanchan says she would encourage her not to fear what she did not yet know: “You don’t need to have all the answers when you begin. You need courage, patience and the willingness to learn.”

The events of 2007 brought Kanchan Budukh into the jewellery business, but they did not define what she would make of it. Her journey is ultimately about more than recovering from a loss. It is about rebuilding customer confidence, strengthening a family legacy, and creating a future in which women can take a leading role in the business.

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