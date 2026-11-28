New Delhi [India], November 28: Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, KANYA promises a fascinating blend of love, fantasy, mystery and supernatural elements, designed to entertain audiences across generations.

A new cinematic world is ready to unfold with the official announcement of KANYA. The film promises a captivating combination of romance, mystery, fantasy and suspense, taking audiences into a world where reality and the supernatural meet. With the intriguing tagline “Some Reflections Have Shadows,” KANYA aims to offer a fresh and immersive cinematic experience.

Speaking about the film, director Dhruv Lather said, “KANYA explores the mysterious relationship between reality and the supernatural. I wanted to create a fascinating world where every reflection and every unanswered question have a deeper meaning. It is a story that blends fantasy, romance, suspense and emotions, and I am excited to bring this vision to life with Kashish Khan and the entire team.”

Producer Kashish Khan said, “KANYA is a very special project for us. Our vision is to create an entertaining and visually captivating film that appeals to audiences of all age groups. Whether young viewers, families or older generations, we want everyone to enjoy and connect with this magical world of love, fantasy and mystery. We are excited to bring this unique story to the big screen.”

With its intriguing concept and mysterious visual presentation, KANYA aims to bring a refreshing flavour of fantasy entertainment to Indian cinema. The film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2027 and is being planned for a theatrical release. Further details about the cast and release date will be announced by the makers in due course.