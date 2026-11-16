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Home > BL News > Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 16:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified company with presence in Trade of Electronic Appliances, Logistics & Service Income and Real Estate, has reported its unaudited financial results for H1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights (Standalone)

  • Total Income of ₹99,788.83 Lakhs
  • EBITDA of ₹1,253.91 Lakhs, up 11.28% HoH
  • EBITDA Margin of 1.26%, up 34 bps HoH
  • Net Profit of ₹624.09 Lakhs, up 15.06% HoH
  • Net Profit Margin of 0.63%, up 18 bps HoH
  • EPS of ₹3.37, up 15.02% HoH

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

  • Total Income of ₹99,788.83 Lakhs
  • EBITDA of ₹1,252.52 Lakhs, up 11.19% HoH
  • EBITDA Margin of 1.26%, up 33 bps HoH
  • Net Profit of ₹622.74 Lakhs, up 14.85% HoH
  • Net Profit Margin of 0.62%, up 18 bps HoH
  • EPS of ₹3.36, up 14.68% HoH

Commenting on this, Mr. Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, CEO, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, “H1 FY27 reflects the benefit of our sharper focus on operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. On a half-on-half basis, EBITDA grew 11.2% and net profit rose 14.8% to ₹622.74 Lakhs, while EBITDA margin expanded by 33 bps to 1.26%. Finance costs also eased by about 8%, which further supported profitability during the period.

Our Trade of Electronic Appliances segment, which contributed ₹96,515.42 Lakhs of revenue, delivered a significantly stronger segment result this half. We will continue to strengthen execution, deepen customer relationships and build on this momentum across our verticals, with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth in the periods ahead.”

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said “Our diversified business model continues to be a key strength for the company. In H1 FY27, Trade of Electronic Appliances contributed ₹96,515.42 Lakhs, Logistics and Service Income ₹2,213.34 Lakhs, and Real Estate ₹563.65 Lakhs of segment revenue. Real Estate revenue grew about 38% HoH, with segment profit up about 35%.

We remain optimistic about the road ahead. With a strong foundation across our business verticals, we are well placed to pursue new opportunities, and we remain committed to disciplined growth, prudent financial management and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”

About Kaushalya Logistics Limited

Kaushalya Logistics Limited transitioned from construction to providing logistic support to the cement industry in 2010. Renamed Kaushalya Logistics Limited in 2023, it operates in 124 locations including depots and rake points across different states of India. It serves leading cement manufacturers such as Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, JK Cement Limited, Shree Cement Limited, ACC Limited (Adani Cement Group), Ambuja Cements Limited (Adani Cement Group) and JSW Group Limited.

The Company also offers multimodal logistics solutions as part of a more advanced and integrated logistics offering, enabling the transportation of goods through a combination of road and rail networks, ensuring efficient and reliable delivery.

Positioned as an integrated provider of Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) services, it is continuously expanding into other logistics sub-segments and additional verticals, driven by a strategic vision for sustained growth.

For Consolidated FY26, the company has reported Total Revenues of ₹ 2,52,137.67 Lakhs & Net Profit of ₹ 1,221.55 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs
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Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

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Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

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Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs
Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs
Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs
Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs
Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

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