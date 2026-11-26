Dr Adarsh Somashekar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: India’s polio-free status is the result of a sustained public-health effort that has protected millions of children through widespread vaccination and surveillance. As new generations grow up without experiencing the disease, ensuring that every child continues to receive the recommended immunisations remains central to preserving this achievement.

Polio remains a concern beyond India’s borders. Wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, underlining the need for countries that have eliminated the disease to maintain high vaccination coverage. India’s geographical proximity to these regions makes continued vigilance particularly important.

Dr Adarsh Somashekar, Pediatrician, Chairman and CEO, Ovum Hospital, Bengaluru, said,

“A country’s progress against an infectious disease is sustained through the everyday decisions made by families and healthcare providers. India’s polio-free status should encourage us to remain consistent with childhood immunisation rather than become complacent. Ensuring that every child receives the recommended vaccine doses is fundamental to protecting this achievement.”

Polio is a highly infectious disease that primarily affects children and can cause severe neurological complications. The virus may spread even when an infected person has no symptoms or experiences only mild illness. Around one in 200 infections can result in irreversible paralysis, and among those who develop paralysis, 5–10% may die if their breathing muscles are affected. Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure, as there is no cure for polio.

Under the Indian Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended immunisation schedule, children receive three primary doses of the polio vaccine at 6, 10 and 14 weeks, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years. Completing all these doses is important for maintaining protection through early childhood and the school-entry years.

Dr Adarsh added,

“Parents should make immunisation a planned part of their child’s healthcare journey. Along with the initial doses, the booster appointments at 16–18 months and 4–6 years deserve equal attention. Healthcare professionals can help families understand the schedule, review vaccination records and address any questions about pending doses.”

The fight against polio demonstrates how sustained public-health action can change the course of a disease. Protecting that progress requires continued awareness, timely vaccination and strong surveillance. Every child who completes the recommended immunisation schedule contributes to the collective effort to keep India polio-free.

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