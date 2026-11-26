Dr Vigneswari Raja, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26: India’s polio-free status is the result of years of widespread vaccination and sustained public-health surveillance. However, polio has not been eradicated globally. Wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the possibility of reintroduction means that India must continue to maintain high vaccination coverage and remain vigilant.

India’s efforts to eliminate polio gained momentum with the launch of the Pulse Polio Immunization Program in 1995, following the 1988 World Health Assembly resolution for global polio eradication. Under this program, children aged 0–5 years receive oral polio vaccine (OPV) drops during National and Sub-national Immunization Rounds, including in high-risk areas. Polio vaccines are available in two forms: OPV, administered orally, and Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), administered through an injection. Both vaccines protect against polio, while supplementary OPV campaigns reinforce the protection provided through routine immunization.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects young children. The virus can attack the nervous system and cause permanent paralysis. Around one in 200 infections can lead to irreversible paralysis, and among those who develop paralysis, 5–10% may die if their breathing muscles are affected. Many infected individuals have no symptoms or only mild symptoms, allowing the virus to spread unnoticed. There is no cure for polio; vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease.

“India’s polio-free status is an important public-health achievement, but it must be protected through consistent action. Parents should not assume that polio is no longer a concern simply because they do not see cases around them. Ensuring that every child receives the recommended vaccine doses on time remains essential to sustaining this achievement,” said Dr Vigneswari Raja, Senior Consultant Pediatrics & Neonatology, Lactation Consultant, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Chennai.

According to the Indian Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended immunisation schedule, children receive three primary doses of polio vaccine at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years. Completing the recommended schedule on time helps maintain protection as children grow. Parents should consult their paediatrician if they are unsure whether their child has received all the required doses.

“Parents should keep their child’s immunisation records updated and discuss any missed or pending doses with their paediatrician. The booster doses are also important milestones and should not be overlooked. Timely vaccination, supported by continued surveillance, helps protect individual children as well as the wider community,” Dr Vigneswari added.

Protecting India’s polio-free status is a shared responsibility involving parents, healthcare professionals and public-health authorities. Continued vaccination coverage, timely booster doses and effective surveillance remain important to ensure that every child is protected and the progress achieved over decades is preserved.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)