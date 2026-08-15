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Home > BL News > Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance

Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance

Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-15 11:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Kennametal India Limited (KIL) concluded Q4 FY26, ended June 30, 2026, with strong revenue growth. Sales increased by 47.68% year-over-year to ₹ 4776 Mn, compared to ₹ 3234 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal year, driven by broad-based demand across end-use segments. The Hard Metal segment delivered strong performance in terms of volume growth, enabling the Company to effectively navigate evolving market dynamics.

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Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew year-over-year to ₹ 1184 Mn compared to ₹ 413 Mn in the corresponding quarter last year.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, KIL, said, “We are pleased to end FY26 on a strong note, delivering healthy revenue growth and profits. Our performance reflects the strength of our technology leadership, customer-focused strategy, and operational excellence initiatives, while navigating headwinds from an unprecedented tungsten environment.

He continued: “Looking ahead, we expect continued positive momentum in the manufacturing industry and are well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities to deliver profitable growth.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance
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