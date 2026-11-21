With solutions spanning enterprise computing, industrial automation and connected systems, Kingston reinforces its growing focus on India’s B2B technology landscape

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, showcased its extensive portfolio of enterprise, industrial and embedded memory and storage solutions at Embedded World India 2026, co-located with the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) in Bengaluru. Kingston’s participation underscored its strategic focus on India’s B2B technology landscape and its commitment to supporting the country’s expanding digital ecosystem. The showcase spanned server infrastructure, industrial computing, edge AI, IoT and data security, reinforcing the critical role of memory and storage in enabling the next generation of enterprise and industrial applications.

As enterprise and industrial applications continue to evolve in India, OEMs and system integrators need memory and storage solutions that can meet demanding performance requirements while ensuring reliability and long-term consistency. Backed by its extensive portfolio and design expertise, Kingston works closely with these partners to address diverse system requirements and support dependable performance throughout the product lifecycle.

Commenting on Kingston’s participation and its growth ambitions in India, Adam Tsai, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, APAC, Kingston Technology, said, “India is an important growth market for Kingston, and as the inaugural Embedded World India, this show gave us a valuable platform to engage directly with OEMs and system integrators in enterprise computing and industrial automation. Guided by our ‘Built on Commitment’ philosophy, we will keep delivering the performance, quality, reliability and service our partners expect.

Showcasing Memory and Storage Solutions Across Key Applications

At Embedded World India 2026, Kingston showcased a comprehensive portfolio of memory and storage solutions supporting the burgeoning demands of enterprise infrastructure, industrial computing, high-performance systems and data security. The solutions on display demonstrated how reliable memory and storage underpin a wide range of applications, from data-intensive workloads to connected devices and mission-critical systems.

Enterprise and Data Centre: Kingston showcased its server memory modules and Datacenter SSD solutions designed for enterprise servers, data centres, cloud infrastructure and AI workloads, supporting the demands of data-intensive environments.

Industrial PC Solutions: Kingston presented its Design-In memory and Industrial SSD solutions, outlining its offerings for industrial PCs used across smart manufacturing, factory automation, retail, surveillance, healthcare and transportation.

High-Performance and Client Computing: The showcase included Kingston’s high-performance and consumer DRAM modules, alongside its internal SSD portfolio, catering to desktops, professional workstations, system upgrades and performance-intensive computing applications.

Data Security: Kingston featured its IronKey range of hardware-encrypted USB drives, highlighting solutions designed to protect sensitive business information and enable secure data transfers.

Embedded Solutions by Kingston Solutions Inc. (KSI): Through its KSI portfolio, Kingston showcased embedded memory and storage technologies designed to power a wide range of connected and intelligent devices. Spanning eMMC, UFS, eMCP and uMCP storage solutions, alongside DDR3L, DDR4, LPDDR4X and LPDDR5X memory, the portfolio supports applications ranging from automotive electronics and industrial equipment to IoT devices, smart appliances and edge computing systems.

Alongside its product showcase, Kingston featured four application demonstrations at the event, illustrating how its embedded solutions are integrated into real-world devices, including smartphones, IoT modules, IP cameras and Wi-Fi routers. These demonstrations underscored the versatility of Kingston’s embedded memory and storage technologies in supporting diverse device requirements, from compact integration and processing performance to efficient data access.

Supporting India’s Evolving Technology Landscape

Kingston’s participation at Embedded World India 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to India’s expanding B2B technology ecosystem. Reflecting its ‘Built on Commitment’ philosophy of Performance, Quality, Reliability and Service, Kingston combines its extensive memory and storage expertise with close collaboration with OEMs and system integrators to address evolving design requirements. Through this approach, Kingston continues to support the development of dependable, high-performance systems that meet the increasingly diverse demands of enterprise, industrial and embedded applications.