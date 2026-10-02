Kumar Sanu, Sudesh Bhosle & Sadhana Sargam To Judge ‘Voice Of Doctors – Season 4’ At NMACC

Doctors from across India and around the world come together to celebrate their passion for music at the unique musical IP, presented by Aditya Birla Group and supported by Rajashree Birla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: When medicine heals the body, music has the power to heal the soul. Bringing these two worlds together, Voice of Doctors- Season 4 is set to celebrate the extraordinary musical talent and passion of doctors from across the globe.

The unique intellectual property, created as a platform for doctors who share a deep passion for singing, will bring together medical professionals who will step away from their clinics and hospitals to take centre stage and express themselves through music.

The fourth season of Voice of Doctors will be held on October 4, 2026, at NMACC, Mumbai, and will feature an eminent jury comprising celebrated singers Kumar Sanu, Sudesh Bhosle and Sadhana Sargam

Presented by Aditya Birla Group, with the valued support of Rajashree Birla, the event promises an evening where medicine, music and human emotion come together on one stage

Over the previous three seasons, Voice of Doctors has grown into a large-scale musical platform for the medical fraternity. The first two seasons were held at JECC, Jaipur where this year IIFA was held, while the third season took the initiative to Dubai at Dubai Exhibition Centre, bringing together doctors and music enthusiasts on an international platform. Over the years, the IP has also featured celebrated musical veterans including Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Krishnamurti, Amit Kumar, Kunal Ganjawalla, Alka Yagnik and Sajid-Wajid as jury members and performers. The selection process for the show spans nearly six months through a combination of online and offline rounds conducted via a DocsCME app created by doctors. The initiative has built a community of 1,74,000 people associated with Voice of Doctors, reflecting the growing participation and interest around the platform

Among the participating doctors travelling from different parts of the country and beyond is Dr. Biba Singh, an accomplished singer and doctor, who will join several other medical professionals showcasing their talent and proving that the passion for music can flourish alongside a demanding medical career.

The show is led by Dr. Saurabh Jain, with Dr. Navtej Sharma, All India Coordinator, and Dr. Gaurav Jain, Musical Mentor, playing key roles in bringing together and mentoring the participating doctors.

Dr. Saurabh Jain says “Voice of Doctors celebrates the person behind the profession. Doctors heal every day, and through music they get an opportunity to express, connect and inspire. Season 4 is a celebration of that passion”

Dr. Navtej Sharma, All India Coordinator, says “Voice of Doctors has grown into a platform that connects doctors across geographies through their shared love for music. It is wonderful to see participation from doctors from different parts of the country and beyond”

Dr. Gaurav Jain, Musical Mentor, says “The musical talent among doctors is truly remarkable. Our endeavour is to mentor and encourage them to bring their best to the stage while enjoying the journey of music”

Dr. Biba Singh says “For a doctor, healing is a calling, and music is another beautiful form of expression. Voice of Doctors gives us the opportunity to celebrate both sides of who we are and connect with fellow doctors through music”

Kumar Sanu says “Music has no boundaries, and it is wonderful to see doctors come forward and share their musical talent. I am delighted to be part of Voice of Doctors and look forward to some memorable performances”

Sudesh Bhosale says “Voice of Doctors brings together two beautiful worlds, medicine and music. It is inspiring to see doctors embrace their passion and express themselves through singing”

Sadhana Sargam says “Music has a unique ability to connect people and touch emotions. Voice of Doctors gives doctors a beautiful platform to express a different side of themselves, and that makes this initiative truly special”

Over the years, the medical profession has produced individuals with extraordinary talents outside their clinical lives. Voice of Doctors provides a platform for these doctors to showcase their artistic side while celebrating the universal language of music.

With doctors travelling from different parts of the country and across the globe, Season 4 promises a unique coming together of medical excellence and musical expression. The evening at NMACC on October 4 will celebrate the belief that while doctors heal through their profession, music can heal through emotion, connection and expression. Voice of Doctors – Season 4 is ultimately a celebration of the person behind the profession, the doctor who heals, the artist who dreams, and the singer who has a story to share.

Venue: NMACC, Mumbai

Date: October 4, 2026

Jury: Kumar Sanu | Sudesh Bhosle | Sadhana Sargam

Convenor & Organiser: Dr Saurabh Jain

All India Coordinator: Dr. Navtej Sharma

Musical Mentor: Dr. Gaurav Jain

Presented by: Aditya Birla Group

Supported by: Rajashree Birla

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