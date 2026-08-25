LANXESS increases sales and earnings in the second quarter of 2026

Sales of EUR 1.561 billion, up 6.5 percent from the same quarter last year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: The specialty chemicals company LANXESS improved sales and earnings in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the prior year—despite a continued weak economic environment and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

The Group generated sales of EUR 1.561 billion, representing a 6.5 percent increase on theprior-year figure of EUR 1.466 billion. EBITDA pre exceptionals came in at EUR 152 million, up 1.3 percent from the EUR 150 million reported in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals for the second quarter was 9.7 percent, compared with 10.2 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The increase in earnings stemmed from improved demand and correspondingly higher sales volumes. Through price increases, LANXESS was largely able to offset the impact of higher raw material and energy costs.

Strong development compared to the first quarter

A comparison with the first quarter of 2026 highlights the development in the second quarter even more clearly. Sales rose by 13.3 percent, and EBITDA pre exceptionals increased by 61.7 percent.

Free cash flow also improved significantly compared to the previous quarter: After a negative EUR 29 million in the first quarter of 2026, it stood at EUR 56 million in the second quarter.

“In the second quarter,the expected development was confirmed, and we were able to benefit from increased demand, including temporary effects resulting from the conflict in the Middle East. For the first time in a year, we were once again able to achieve simultaneous increases in volumes and prices,” said Matthias Zachert, CEO of LANXESS. “However, there is no sign of a sustained upturn in demand in our core markets, and market conditions remain challenging. We do not expect any further economic momentum by the end of the year. In return, we expect ourcost-reduction programs to deliver greater contributions than in the first half of the year.”

For full-year 2026, the Group confirms its guidance from March and continues to anticipate EBITDA pre-exceptionals of between EUR 450 and 550 million.

Business performance in the segments

In the Consumer Protection segment, LANXESS generated sales of EUR 515 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 5.3 percent increase on the EUR 489million generated in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA pre-exceptionals was EUR 81 million, down 6.9 percent from EUR 87 million in the same quarter of the previous year. However, the prior-year result included an insurance reimbursement in the high single-digit million-euro range. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was 15.7 percent, compared with 17.8 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Specialty Additives segment reported sales of EUR 588 million in the second quarter,up 11.4 percent from EUR 528 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025.EBITDA pre exceptionals reached EUR 77 million, up 32.8 percent from the EUR 58million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Higher demand led to increased sales volumes and improved earnings across all business units within the segment. LANXESS was able to pass on higher raw material costs to customers through higher selling prices. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was 13.1percent, compared with 11.0 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the Advanced Intermediates segment, sales rose to EUR 456 million in the second quarter of 2026. This represents a 2.2 percent increase on the EUR 446 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA pre exceptionals reached EUR 35 million, down 20.5 percent from EUR 44 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Although higher selling prices offset the increased raw materials costs, high energy costs and the targeted reduction of inventories impacted earnings. The EBITDA margin pre-exceptionals fell to 7.7 percent from9.9 percent in the previous year.