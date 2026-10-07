Laser and Sheet Metal Processing Solutions Provider Laser Technologies Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Laser Technologies Limited (“the Company”), an integrated laser and sheet metal processing solutions provider, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for an initial public offering of up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each.

The Issue is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The Net Proceeds will be used for:

capital expenditure towards setting up of the proposed manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra (up to ₹239.82 lakhs)

repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings (up to ₹1,404.04 lakhs)

working capital requirements (up to ₹3,077.39 lakhs)

general corporate purposes

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Proposed Listing: EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge)

Issue Structure

Total Issue Size: Up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each

Up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each Fresh Issue: Up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares (100% fresh issue; no offer for sale)

Up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares (100% fresh issue; no offer for sale) Pre-IPO Placement: Before filing the Red Herring Prospectus, the Company, in consultation with the BRLM, may consider a Pre-IPO Placement of up to 20% of the Issue size. If it is undertaken, the Issue size will be reduced accordingly.

Before filing the Red Herring Prospectus, the Company, in consultation with the BRLM, may consider a Pre-IPO Placement of up to 20% of the Issue size. If it is undertaken, the Issue size will be reduced accordingly. Market Maker Reservation Portion: Not less than 5% of the Issue

Not less than 5% of the Issue QIB Portion: Not more than 50% of the Net Issue, of which up to 60% may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Not more than 50% of the Net Issue, of which up to 60% may be allocated to Anchor Investors Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 15% of the Net Issue

Not less than 15% of the Net Issue Individual Investors: Not less than 35% of the Net Issue

Not less than 35% of the Net Issue Pre-Issue Equity Shares: 2,13,00,000 equity shares, of which the Promoters holds 99.99%

Key Business Information

Business model: The Company operates in five segments: On the basis of FY2026 revenue from operations – Distribution (73.09%), Spare Parts (10.49%), Contract Manufacturing (7.02%), Assembly (6.79%) and Services (2.61%). Machinery is sourced from principal suppliers in China, Germany and the USA. Welding and marking machines are assembled under the Company’s own “PhotonX” brand. CNC press brakes are manufactured through contract manufacturing arrangements based on Company’s designs and specifications.

The Company operates in five segments: On the basis of FY2026 revenue from operations – Distribution (73.09%), Spare Parts (10.49%), Contract Manufacturing (7.02%), Assembly (6.79%) and Services (2.61%). Machinery is sourced from principal suppliers in China, Germany and the USA. Welding and marking machines are assembled under the Company’s own brand. CNC press brakes are manufactured through contract manufacturing arrangements based on Company’s designs and specifications. Customer base: The Company has served over 3,000 customers across India and overseas as on the date of the DRHP. Repeat customers contributed 73.28% of revenue from operations in FY2026 .

The Company has served over as on the date of the DRHP. Repeat customers contributed . Order book: As on September 15, 2026 , the order book had 109 orders worth ₹4,024.80 lakhs in total .

As on , the order book had . Service network and aftermarket: The Company has sales and service offices in Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurugram. It has over 70 service engineers across India and in-house repair capabilities for laser sources and cutting heads. Revenue from the Services and Spare Parts segments was ₹2,367.73 lakhs in FY2026 (13.10% of revenue from operations) , up from ₹1,517.83 lakhs (8.68%) in FY2024 .

The Company has sales and service offices in Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurugram. It has and in-house repair capabilities for laser sources and cutting heads. Revenue from the Services and Spare Parts segments was , up from . Skill development: The Company runs “Laser Gurukul” , its in-house training and skill development platform. It offers structured training programmes on laser-based machinery for machine operators, engineers and other personnel. The Company also has a Memorandum of Understanding dated April 26, 2025 with the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune.

The Company runs , its in-house training and skill development platform. It offers structured training programmes on laser-based machinery for machine operators, engineers and other personnel. The Company also has a Memorandum of Understanding dated with the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune. Promoters: [Dr.] Rakesh Kumar Agarwal is Chairman and Managing Director. He has been associated with the Company since 2011 and has 15 years of experience in the laser systems and technology industry. Pankti Rakesh Kumar Agarwal is Whole Time Woman Director. She has been associated with the Company since 2012 and has been associated as a director since 2016. She has 10 years of experience in the laser industry .

is Chairman and Managing Director. He has been associated with the Company since 2011 and has in the laser systems and technology industry. is Whole Time Woman Director. She has been associated with the Company since 2012 and has been associated as a director since 2016. She has . Financial position: Profit after tax grew at a CAGR of 82.68% between FY2024 and FY2026 (FY2026 consolidated; FY2024 standalone). Revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 1.66% over the same period. The debt-equity ratio was 0.77 times as at March 31, 2026, compared with 0.85 times as at March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 FY2024 Revenue from Operations 18,080.44 17,641.78 17,494.29 Total Income 18,117.09 17,681.32 17,599.66 EBITDA 1,965.88 1,341.60 582.81 EBITDA Margin 10.85% 7.59% 3.31% PAT (attributable to equity shareholders of the Company) 1,260.85 903.93 377.84 PAT Margin 6.97% 5.12% 2.16% Return on Equity (RoE) 54.05% 72.30% 61.93% Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) 40.12% 41.13% 48.05% Debt-Equity Ratio (in times) 0.77 0.85 0.42

All amounts are in ₹ lakhs, except percentages and ratios. Figures are as per the Restated Financial Information (consolidated for FY2026; standalone for FY2025 and FY2024). EBITDA margin is calculated on total income. PAT margin is calculated on revenue from operations.

In FY2026, revenue from operations grew by 2.49%, EBITDA by 46.53% and profit after tax by 39.49%. EBITDA margin rose to 10.85% from 7.59% in FY2025, and PAT margin rose to 6.97% from 5.12%. Net worth grew at a CAGR of 92.66% to ₹2,963.06 lakhs as at March 31, 2026. FY2026 figures are consolidated and include Autometrix Automation Private Limited, a 60% subsidiary incorporated on May 16, 2025.

Industry Overview

According to the Mordor Intelligence report cited in the DRHP, the India laser market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 billion in 2026 to USD 4.93 billion by 2031, a CAGR of 17.94%. Growth is driven by semiconductor fabs, EV battery lines and solar-cell plants using lasers across their production processes. According to Global Market Insights, as cited in the DRHP, India’s laser cutting machines market was approximately USD 0.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at about 10.9% CAGR.

About Laser Technologies Limited

Laser Technologies Limited (formerly Laser Technologies Private Limited) was incorporated in June 2011 and has its registered office in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is an integrated laser and sheet metal processing solutions provider and had 163 employees as of August 31, 2026.

It supplies machinery for laser cutting, laser welding, laser marking and engraving, CNC sheet metal bending, punching, pipe and tube bending and allied applications. It also provides application engineering, installation and commissioning, maintenance contracts, laser source and cutting head repair, spare parts, consumables, software and operator training. Its customers work in automotive and auto components, aerospace and defence, electrical and electronics, general fabrication, HVAC, railways and metro, energy and other end-use industries.

The Company operates assembly units at Navi Mumbai and Pune, and proposes to set up a manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune, which is subletted to company on a leave and license basis, for the manufacture of laser cutting machines under its “Right Series” brand.

The Company follows a direct business-to-business sales model. It holds ISO certification and Authorised Economic Operator (AEO T2) authorisation. In FY2026, it earned 68.24% of its revenue from operations from Maharashtra and 4.97% from overseas customers, mainly in Russia, Germany, China and the Netherlands.

Disclaimer: Laser Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares. It has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 30, 2026 with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The DRHP is available on the websites of NSE (www.nseindia.com), the Company (www.lasertechnologies.co.in) and the BRLM, GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited (www.gyrcapitaladvisors.com). Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk. Investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

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