Legistify Crosses 350+ Enterprise Clients as AI-Native Legal Ops Adoption Accelerates in India

AI-powered legal operations platform reaches a new adoption milestone as enterprises move away from spreadsheet-driven contract, litigation and IP management

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], september 01: Legistify, an AI-native enterprise legal operations platform, today announced that it now serves more than 350 enterprise clients across India and international markets. The milestone reflects a broader shift among mid-to-large enterprises toward consolidating contract management, litigation tracking, intellectual property and legal notice handling on a single AI-enabled platform, rather than relying on manual, spreadsheet-based processes spread across multiple tools.

Founded in 2015 by Akshat Singhal and Pratik Mohapatra, Legistify has evolved over the past decade from an early legal-services marketplace into a full-stack SaaS platform built around LegisTrak, its enterprise legal operations suite. The company’s client base now spans sectors including e-commerce, FMCG, hospitality, manufacturing and retail, with organizations such as Dell, Decathlon, Dabur, Coca-Cola, Lenovo, Hindware, Royal Enfield, RedBus and Shoppers Stop among the enterprises using the platform to manage their legal workflows.

At the center of Legistify’s offering is Codex, an AI workspace embedded across the platform’s four core modules Contract Lifecycle Management, Litigation Management, IP Management and Legal Notice Management. Codex allows legal teams to draft documents, analyze contracts and case files, and generate structured insights using natural-language queries, supported by an AI Playbook and Clause Deviation Workflow that automatically flags contract terms departing from an organization’s approved standards. The platform is built on AWS Bedrock infrastructure and integrates with more than 10,000 courts across India, along with WIPO for international trademark search.

“Crossing 350 enterprise clients tells us the market has moved past experimenting with AI in legal ops and started depending on it. Our focus now is making Codex handle more of that work on its own, without asking legal teams to trust it blindly.” – Akshat Singhal, Founder & CEO, Legistify

“What’s changed is who’s calling us. It used to be legal teams looking for a better tool. Now it’s CFOs and compliance heads asking how AI can de-risk their contracting process end to end.” – Pratik Mohapatra, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Legistify

The 350-plus client milestone comes at a time when enterprise legal teams across India are under growing pressure to manage rising contract volumes, active litigation matters and compliance obligations with limited headcount. Legal departments of five to fifteen professionals are increasingly expected to oversee thousands of contracts and hundreds of active matters, a workload that legacy, email-and-spreadsheet-based processes were not designed to support. Legistify’s platform is positioned to address this gap by unifying the four legal domains under a single AI-enabled system, reducing the need for legal teams to work across multiple disconnected tools.

Legistify has raised more than $5 million in funding to date, including a Series A round completed in September 2023, from investors including Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Titan Capital, IndiaMart, GSF Group and Java Capital. The company has also been recognized with awards including Business World’s Legal 30 Under 30 for co-founder Akshat Singhal, and currently holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on both G2 and Capterra, independent software review platforms.

The company said the client milestone reflects sustained enterprise demand across both new industry verticals and expanded deployments among existing customers, as legal departments increasingly evaluate AI-enabled platforms as part of broader enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Legistify’s growth plans include continued investment in Codex’s agentic AI capabilities, deeper enterprise integrations, and expansion into regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance and pharmaceuticals, where legal and compliance complexity is particularly high.

About Legistify

Legistify is an AI-native enterprise legal operations platform that helps in-house legal teams manage contracts, litigation, intellectual property and legal notices from a single system. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, Legistify’s flagship platform, LegisTrak, is used by more than 350 enterprises, including Dell, Decathlon, Dabur, Coca-Cola, Lenovo, Hindware, Royal Enfield, RedBus and Shoppers Stop. At the center of the platform is Codex, an AI workspace that enables legal teams to draft, analyze and research using natural language across an organization’s full legal portfolio. Legistify has raised more than $5 million in funding to date, including a Series A round in September 2023, from investors including Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Titan Capital, IndiaMart, Java Capital and GSF Group. The platform is integrated with more than 10,000 courts across India and connects with WIPO for international trademark search. For more information, visit legistify.com.

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