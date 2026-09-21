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Home > BL News > Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 19:21 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21: Lehar Footwears Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as the Brand Ambassador for its in-house athleisure brand “Rannr”, as the brand looks to strengthen its presence in India’s evolving footwear market.

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Built on Lehar Footwears Limited’s decades of footwear manufacturing expertise, Rannr has been created for a new generation of consumers seeking a balance of style, comfort, performance and value. The brand’s portfolio spans sports, running, walking and lifestyle footwear, with its presence across direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and offline channels.

Commenting on the association, Raj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Lehar Footwears Limited, said, “Rannr represents an important new chapter for us at Lehar Footwears. We wanted the face of the brand to be someone whose journey feels authentic, aspirational and deeply relatable to Indian consumers. Rajkummar has built his career through talent, perseverance and by creating his own path, and those qualities strongly connect with what we want Rannr to stand for. We are delighted to welcome him to the Rannr family.”

Rajkummar Rao, Brand Ambassador, Rannr, said, “For me, every journey starts with taking that first step and then continuing to move forward in your own way. That thought is something I connect with personally. Rannr is a young Indian brand with a fresh perspective on footwear, comfort and everyday movement, and I’m excited to be part of its journey.”

Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

The association will see Rajkummar Rao feature across Rannr’s upcoming brand campaigns and consumer communication across digital, e-commerce, retail, print and outdoor. His versatility and unconventional choices across Indian cinema align with Rannr’s belief in individuality and finding one’s own path, reflected in the brand’s philosophy of “Power in Every Step.”

The partnership comes as Rannr expands its presence across India’s sports, athleisure and closed-footwear segments, leveraging Lehar Footwears Limited’s established manufacturing and distribution ecosystem. The association is expected to enhance Rannr’s brand recognition and reinforce its positioning as an aspirational, contemporary and accessible athleisure brand.

About Lehar Footwears Limited

Lehar Footwears Ltd. is one of the leading regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwear since 1995. Company is selling its products under ‘Lehar’ and ‘Rannr’ brands through trade distribution channels, retail multi-brand outlets, export markets, government schemes and e-commerce marketplaces. The Company has 5 manufacturing facilities situated at Jaipur, Kaladera (Chomu) and Kundli (Haryana).

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements and/or based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Lehar Footwears Limited. The forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Lehar Footwears Limited does not intend, and is under no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr
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Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

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Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr
Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr
Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr
Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr
Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

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