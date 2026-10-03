Longevity Revolution 2026 Concludes in New Delhi, Bringing Together 91 Faculty Members to Advance the Conversation on Healthy Ageing

New Delhi [India], October 3: The 11th IASRM World Congress featured 20 scientific sessions, three hands-on workshops and 12 CME credit hours, with discussions spanning longevity medicine, regenerative therapies and evidence-based clinical practice.

The 11th World Congress of the International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM), titled Longevity Revolution 2026, concluded at The Lalit, New Delhi, following three days of scientific exchange, professional learning and discussions on the future of healthy ageing.

Held from 25 to 27 September 2026, the congress brought together 91 faculty members from India and abroad, participating in person and through live online sessions, alongside an estimated 150–200 delegates. The programme featured 20 scientific sessions and three hands-on workshops covering regenerative medicine, cellular therapeutics, aesthetic and functional longevity, and integrative approaches to healthcare. The congress was accredited by the Delhi Medical Council for 12 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours.

One of the defining moments of the event came during the final afternoon, when delegates remained in the auditorium for the closing lecture. For the organisers, the continued participation reflected the importance of creating spaces where healthcare professionals can exchange ideas, question emerging approaches and engage directly with scientific developments.

“What stayed with me is not the numbers. It is that the hall was still full for the last talk on the last day. People stayed, and they listened to each other. That is rare — and it is the reason this congress felt the way it did,” said Prabhu Chandra Mishra, Founder of IASRM and Organising Chair of Longevity Revolution 2026.

The congress addressed a rapidly evolving area of healthcare in which scientific research, clinical practice and public expectations increasingly intersect. Longevity medicine examines approaches to maintaining health as people age, regenerative medicine investigates ways to repair or restore damaged tissues, and functional medicine considers the contributing factors associated with chronic illness and overall health.

Across these disciplines, the discussions emphasised the need to distinguish established evidence from preliminary findings and unproven claims. As interest in longevity and regenerative treatments expands, the responsible interpretation of scientific evidence remains essential for clinicians and patients alike.

“Regeneration no longer has to justify its existence. It has to justify its claims,” Mishra said. He added that India’s ageing population makes it increasingly important to consider not only how long people live, but also the health and independence they can maintain throughout their lives.

The three-day programme opened on 25 September with seat-capped practical workshops on PRP and exosomes, PDO threads and energy-based devices, and nutritional IV therapies. On 26 September, Professor Patrick Treacy delivered the morning keynote, titled “Pathways of Ageing and Human Longevity”. A plenary session moderated by Dr Narendra Malhotra formed another central part of the scientific programme.

The congress also included the IASRM Excellence Awards and Fellowship Convocation on the evening of 26 September, followed by a gala dinner. These activities recognised contributions to the field and celebrated participants completing IASRM fellowship training.

IASRM has organised regenerative medicine conferences since 2014 and held a longevity congress in 2022. Following the conclusion of Longevity Revolution 2026, the association has invited faculty members to develop their presentations into research papers. IASRM has also announced plans for the Healthspan Standard Summit, which will focus on standards in longevity, regenerative and functional medicine. Further details are expected to be announced shortly.

ABOUT IASRM

The International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) is an international professional body dedicated to education, training and scientific exchange in stem cell science, regenerative medicine and longevity medicine. Founded by Prabhu Chandra Mishra, IASRM organises conferences and offers fellowship programmes in stem cell and regenerative medicine, anti-ageing and regenerative aesthetic medicine, and functional, regenerative and aesthetic gynaecology.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.