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Home > BL News > Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-16 12:08 IST

Deploying Integrated AI CCTV, Video Analytics & Centralised Command Infrastructure to be completed in 3 Months

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹29.13 Crore from Northern Railway, Moradabad Division, for the provision of CCTV and integrated e-surveillance infrastructure at railway stations between LRJ–HW and HW–RKSH for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar.

The order reinforces Magellanic Cloud’s growing presence in technology-led public safety infrastructure, with the deployment integrating IP-based CCTV cameras, video analytics, face recognition systems and centralised monitoring infrastructure to support surveillance across the designated railway stations during this landmark gathering.

KUMBH MELA 2027: A Landmark Spiritual Gathering

Recognised as one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, the Kumbh Mela holds immense religious and cultural significance for Hindus, bringing together millions of devotees, pilgrims and visitors. Haridwar, an important pilgrimage destination, is expected to witness significant visitor movement during the event. In this context, technology-enabled surveillance across railway stations plays an important role in supporting monitoring and security operations in a high footfall public environment. Magellanic Cloud is proud to contribute to this prestigious event through an integrated e-surveillance project supporting railway security and monitoring in Haridwar.

Key Highlights

  • ₹29.13 Crore Confirmed Order: Provigil Surveillance Limited has received the LOA from Northern Railway, Moradabad Division, for the provision of CCTV and integrated e-surveillance infrastructure at designated railway stations between LRJ–HW and HW–RKSH for KUMBH MELA 2027.
  • Three-Month Execution Timeline: The project is scheduled for completion within three months from the date of the LOA, followed by a five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) after completion of the warranty period.
  • AI-Enabled CCTV and Intelligent Surveillance: The scope includes IP-based CCTV cameras, Video Management System (VMS), video recording servers, storage systems, video analytics and face recognition systems to support surveillance and monitoring capabilities.
  • Centralised Command & Control Infrastructure: The deployment includes Command & Control Centre infrastructure, Network Management System (NMS), firewall, workstations, displays and associated networking components to enable centralised monitoring and management of the surveillance systems.

Strengthening Public Safety Through Technology-Led Surveillance

The KUMBH MELA 2027 project strengthens Magellanic Cloud’s presence in critical public infrastructure through an integrated e-surveillance system covering designated railway stations in Haridwar. Through Provigil Surveillance Limited, the deployment will include IP-based CCTV cameras, video analytics, face recognition, recording and storage systems, and centralised Command & Control infrastructure. The project is scheduled for completion within three months from the LOA date, followed by a five-year AMC after the warranty period, further strengthening the company’s position in railway surveillance and technology-led security solutions.

Commenting on the Order Win, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: “We are proud to be part of KUMBH MELA 2027, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings and an event of immense religious and cultural significance for millions of devotees. This ₹29.13 crore order reflects Provigil Surveillance Limited’s capabilities in delivering integrated surveillance solutions for large-scale public infrastructure. It aligns with our strategy of expanding our presence in technology-led security and e-surveillance solutions across railways and other critical infrastructure sectors.”

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries – Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India and JNIT Technologies- Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar
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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

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