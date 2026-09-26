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Home > BL News > Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 19:19 IST

The largest heat and steam industry platform to open on 8th October with 243 exhibitors, 17 Knowledge sessions, and 20,000 expected visitors.

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Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Boiler India 2026, organised by Orangebeak Expos, will be formally inaugurated by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai on at 10 am on October 8, 2026, marking the opening of the three-day event running through October 10.

The event underscores the growing strategic significance of India’s heat, steam and boiler technology sector to the global industrial and manufacturing economy, at a moment when tightening emission norms are driving a retrofit cycle across power generation, textiles, sugar, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food processing.

Event Scale and Programme

Boiler India 2026 is expected to bring together 243 exhibitors from over seven countries and welcome more than 20,000 qualified trade visitors. Attendees will include plant heads, maintenance engineers, procurement managers, EPC consultants, and safety and compliance professionals from sectors such as power generation, oil and gas, chemicals and fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, food processing, pulp and paper, textiles, metals and steel, hospitality and utilities, renewable energy, and waste-to-energy. The three-day international event will also feature 17 knowledge sessions focused on compliance, decarbonisation, safety, efficiency enhancement, and innovation.

The event features Pan-India Best Boiler User Awards which will be handed out on the concluding day – Oct 10 to winners of the competition.

The event is also supported by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, GoI and Maharashtra’s Directorate of Steam Boilers, and a cross-section of supporting industry associations including the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association, the Indian Speciality Chemical Manufacturers’ Association, the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), the Northern India Textile Research Association, the Sugar Technologists’ Association of India, and the Material Recycling Association of India.

Media and Exhibitor Contacts

Sugandha Rohatgi — Sponsor Relationssugandha@orangebeak.com |
Hardika Lakhani – Media Relations |

For more information, visit india.boilerworldexpo.com.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026

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