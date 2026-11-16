Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

New Delhi [India], November 16: Maiden Forgings Limited (BSE: 543874), A manufacturer of bright steel bars, wires and pneumatic nails, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights

Total Income: ₹139.04 Cr, up 24.86% YoY

EBITDA: ₹14.20 Cr, up 110.81% YoY

EBITDA Margin: 10.21%, up 416 bps YoY

Net Profit: ₹6.99 Cr, up 233.12% YoY

Net Profit Margin: 5.02%, up 314 bps YoY

EPS: ₹4.92, up 232.43% YoY

Other income: Total income of ₹139.04 Cr includes other income of ₹5.05 Cr (H1 FY26: ₹1.92 Cr), which includes a one-time gain on the sale of the Company’s vacant land parcel at C-10, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad.

Total income of ₹139.04 Cr includes other income of ₹5.05 Cr (H1 FY26: ₹1.92 Cr), which includes a one-time gain on the sale of the Company’s vacant land parcel at C-10, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad. Sales volumes: Total sales volumes stood at approximately 19,239.35 MT in H1 FY27, reflecting growth of approximately 14.20% year-on-year.

Commenting on Financial Performance Mr. Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited Said: “We have had a strong first half. Total sales volumes stood at approximately 19,239.35 MT, a growth of approximately 14.20% year-on-year. Revenue from operations grew faster, by 22.4% to ₹133.99 Cr, and total income rose 24.9% to ₹139.04 Cr, supported by better realisations and a richer product mix. Operating profitability improved meaningfully as well. Profit after tax stood at ₹6.99 Cr compared with ₹2.10 Cr in H1 FY26. Other income in the period includes a one-time gain from the sale of our vacant land parcel in Ghaziabad. The operating improvement is visible even without this gain. Operationally, the first half marked an important step forward. We commenced operations at our new Bhojpur facility in July 2026, completing Phase I of the Unit II consolidation. Once the consolidation is fully completed, we expect it to improve production workflows and delivery timelines, with estimated savings of at least ₹25 lakh per month. The ₹12.90 Cr realised from the land sale will be deployed towards developing our new manufacturing facilities, which keeps our expansion self-funded to that extent. The reaffirmation of our long-term rating at CRISIL BBB/Stable on bank facilities of ₹42.50 Cr reflects the confidence lenders place in our business and balance sheet. Looking ahead, we are very optimistic. The additional capacity at Bhojpur, our growing presence in specialty and defence-linked products, and a healthy order pipeline position us well for the second half. We are confident of meeting our full-year targets and of building on this momentum to create sustained value for our shareholders”

H1 FY27 Operational Highlights

New Bhojpur Facility Commences Operations

Commenced operations at the new Bhojpur manufacturing facility in July 2026 , completing Phase I of the Company’s Unit II consolidation.

, completing Phase I of the Company’s Unit II consolidation. The consolidation is expected to improve production workflows and delivery timelines while generating minimum estimated savings of approximately ₹ 25 lakh per month once fully completed.

once fully completed. The facility also provides additional space to support capacity and product expansion over the coming years.

₹12.90 Cr Land Monetisation to Support Expansion

Successfully sold the Company’s vacant land parcel at C-10, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad for ₹ 12.90 Cr .

. Proceeds are proposed to be deployed towards the expansion and development of the Company’s new manufacturing facilities, in line with its capacity expansion plans.

CRISIL Reaffirms Credit Rating

₹ 42.50 Cr of total bank loan facilities rated by CRISIL.

rated by CRISIL. Long-term rating reaffirmed at CRISIL BBB/Stable.

About Maiden Forgings Limited

Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), with a legacy dating back to 1988, is a Ghaziabad-based manufacturer of Bright Steel bars, wires and pneumatic nails with over 35 years of industry experience. The Company operates three manufacturing units with an aggregate capacity of 53,000 MTPA and serves 450+ customers across domestic and international markets.

Its product portfolio includes Stainless Steel and Carbon & Alloy Steel Bright Bars, Hex & Square Bright Bars, Stainless Steel and Carbon & Alloy Steel Wires, Plastic Strip Nails and Wire-Welded Coil Nails, catering to industries including automotive, engineering, railways, defence, power and fabrication.

The Company was listed on the BSE SME platform in 2023. In FY26, MFL recorded Total Income of ₹233.96 Cr, EBITDA of ₹17.22 Cr and Net Profit of ₹5.02 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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