LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 11:22 IST

New Delhi [India], November 16: Maiden Forgings Limited (BSE: 543874), A manufacturer of bright steel bars, wires and pneumatic nails, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Financial Highlights

  • Total Income: ₹139.04 Cr, up 24.86% YoY
  • EBITDA: ₹14.20 Cr, up 110.81% YoY
  • EBITDA Margin: 10.21%, up 416 bps YoY
  • Net Profit: ₹6.99 Cr, up 233.12% YoY
  • Net Profit Margin: 5.02%, up 314 bps YoY
  • EPS: ₹4.92, up 232.43% YoY
  • Other income: Total income of ₹139.04 Cr includes other income of ₹5.05 Cr (H1 FY26: ₹1.92 Cr), which includes a one-time gain on the sale of the Company’s vacant land parcel at C-10, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad.
  • Sales volumes: Total sales volumes stood at approximately 19,239.35 MT in H1 FY27, reflecting growth of approximately 14.20% year-on-year.
Commenting on Financial Performance Mr. Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited Said: “We have had a strong first half. Total sales volumes stood at approximately 19,239.35 MT, a growth of approximately 14.20% year-on-year. Revenue from operations grew faster, by 22.4% to 133.99 Cr, and total income rose 24.9% to 139.04 Cr, supported by better realisations and a richer product mix. Operating profitability improved meaningfully as well. Profit after tax stood at ₹6.99 Cr compared with ₹2.10 Cr in H1 FY26. Other income in the period includes a one-time gain from the sale of our vacant land parcel in Ghaziabad. The operating improvement is visible even without this gain.   Operationally, the first half marked an important step forward. We commenced operations at our new Bhojpur facility in July 2026, completing Phase I of the Unit II consolidation. Once the consolidation is fully completed, we expect it to improve production workflows and delivery timelines, with estimated savings of at least ₹25 lakh per month. The ₹12.90 Cr realised from the land sale will be deployed towards developing our new manufacturing facilities, which keeps our expansion self-funded to that extent. The reaffirmation of our long-term rating at CRISIL BBB/Stable on bank facilities of ₹42.50 Cr reflects the confidence lenders place in our business and balance sheet.   Looking ahead, we are very optimistic. The additional capacity at Bhojpur, our growing presence in specialty and defence-linked products, and a healthy order pipeline position us well for the second half. We are confident of meeting our full-year targets and of building on this momentum to create sustained value for our shareholders”

H1 FY27 Operational Highlights

New Bhojpur Facility Commences Operations

  • Commenced operations at the new Bhojpur manufacturing facility in July 2026, completing Phase I of the Company’s Unit II consolidation.
  • The consolidation is expected to improve production workflows and delivery timelines while generating minimum estimated savings of approximately 25 lakh per month once fully completed.
  • The facility also provides additional space to support capacity and product expansion over the coming years.

12.90 Cr Land Monetisation to Support Expansion

  • Successfully sold the Company’s vacant land parcel at C-10, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad for 12.90 Cr.
  • Proceeds are proposed to be deployed towards the expansion and development of the Company’s new manufacturing facilities, in line with its capacity expansion plans.

CRISIL Reaffirms Credit Rating

  • 42.50 Cr of total bank loan facilities rated by CRISIL.
  • Long-term rating reaffirmed at CRISIL BBB/Stable.

About Maiden Forgings Limited

Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), with a legacy dating back to 1988, is a Ghaziabad-based manufacturer of Bright Steel bars, wires and pneumatic nails with over 35 years of industry experience. The Company operates three manufacturing units with an aggregate capacity of 53,000 MTPA and serves 450+ customers across domestic and international markets.

Its product portfolio includes Stainless Steel and Carbon & Alloy Steel Bright Bars, Hex & Square Bright Bars, Stainless Steel and Carbon & Alloy Steel Wires, Plastic Strip Nails and Wire-Welded Coil Nails, catering to industries including automotive, engineering, railways, defence, power and fabrication.

The Company was listed on the BSE SME platform in 2023. In FY26, MFL recorded Total Income of ₹233.96 Cr, EBITDA of ₹17.22 Cr and Net Profit of ₹5.02 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Master Capital Services Limited Raises Rs 75 Cr through Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

World Diabetes Day: Making Smarter Snacking Choices with American Pistachios

World Diabetes Day: Understanding the Role of Nutrition in Blood Sugar Management and the Benefits of American Pistachios

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do’: Thai YouTuber Faces Disgusting Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

World Diabetes Day: Understanding the Role of Nutrition in Blood Sugar Management and the Benefits of American Pistachios

Used VPN And Zangi App To Contact Pakistan-Based JeM Handler? J&K High Court Quashes Driver’s Detention Over Lack Of Evidence

She Went Home To Celebrate Diwali With Her Little Daughter, But Never Returned Alive; 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Forest, Murder Suspected

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%
Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%
Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%
Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%
Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

QUICK LINKS